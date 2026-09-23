Logitech just unveiled several new gaming accessories in its Pro line

Logitech just introduced several new gaming accessories in its Pro line of products. This includes a mouse, keyboard, mousepad and headset.

First up, the Pro X3 Superstrike Mouse is a refresh of the highly-regarded Pro X2. This one prioritizes a longer battery life and offers a "significant leap in precision and elite control." Logitech promises a "lightweight, perfectly balanced chassis." The mouse uses the company's proprietary HITS technology, which is a haptic trigger system that replaces traditional microswitches. It'll be available on October 6 and costs $200.

There's also the Pro X Control Mousepad. The pad was made with specialized knitted cloth for "balanced, omnidirectional glide and precise control." It also includes a high-friction base for stability. The mousepad comes out on October 8 and costs $60.

The Pro X2 Rapid Gaming Keyboard features custom magnetic switches that allow for "granular tailoring of key sensitivity." It also boasts the company's Rapid Trigger technology, which resets a key the exact moment a finger begins to lift. This is great for competitive gaming, as it helps shave off a bit of time with every input.

The keyboard also integrates with Logitech's Key Priority system, which registers a secondary input without having to let go of the previous input. This is a boon for FPS players, as it makes it really easy to strafe and input directional changes. It's available right now for $230.

The Pro X3 Lightspeed Gaming Headset includes a "studio-grade 48kHz microphone" and a battery that lasts 70 hours per charge. That's a 40 percent increase when compared to the previous iteration. There's also now a 10-band EQ, accessible via proprietary G Hub software. It'll be available on October 8 for $250.