Get better audio quality from your vinyl by upgrading this part
Swapping out your turntable's stylus is an easy upgrade.
As vinyl record sales continue to soar, swarms of converts are looking to upgrade their turntables. Of course, you can always invest in a high-end record player. And while cleaning your records and adding an alignment protractor can noticeably improve performance on the cheap, you may want to invest in improving the quality of your current turntable.
While newer turntables tout Bluetooth connections, your speakers are among the most important pieces of the equation when it comes to audio quality. But on the turntable itself, it's the stylus, or needle, which will make the biggest difference in your record player's sound quality. Logically, it makes sense. Because the stylus is the piece which picks up the grooves of your vinyl record, its quality determines the level of details your record player is going to pick up.
Styluses are made of diamond and typically come in elliptical, microliner, Shibata, line contact and spherical shapes. If you are rocking an older or budget turntable, you're likely using a spherical stylus. Also known as conical needles due to their cone-like tips, these styluses are durable and affordable, making them a great option if you don't spend your nights yearning for precise, detail-rich audio. However, if you're looking to take your record game to the next level, you'll want to invest in a higher quality stylus. But which should you choose? And how do you maximize your new stylus once its in place?
Picking a stylus
If you're looking for a budget-friendly option that delivers stellar performance, consider upgrading to an elliptical stylus. With an oval-shaped tip that increases your turntable's contact area through two radii, elliptical styluses improve your turntable's distortion, frequency response and modulation tracking. Cheaper than the premium options listed below, an elliptical stylus is a midrange option perfect for most casual listeners. However, take care when installing your new stylus, as improper alignment can cause noticeable wear on your records.
For a more premium experience, consider a microliner stylus, which uses a narrow, elongated tip like those used to cut your records. More agile than elliptical styluses, microliners can track high-frequency inner grooves while remaining durable, producing high-detail sound and inner-grove clarity without an audiophile-grade setup. Unfortunately, microliner styluses are more dependent on a quality setup, so be sure to pair one with a high-end cartridge and tonearms.
Those seeking audiophile performance can seek out the infamous Shibata stylus. A Japanese creation in the 1970s designed to play 4-channel vinyl discs, a Shibata's flat narrow point increases the contact area, perfect for high-frequency recordings and high-fidelity playback. Ideal for high-res jazz and classical recordings, the pricey Shibata styluses require intensive installation to ensure proper alignment. For the most premium experience, opt for a line-contact stylus. Typically reserved for the best audiophile cartridges, the extended contact area means total fidelity to your record's grooves. If you need a studio-grade configuration, this specialized stylus will render the highest resolutions — for a price.
No matter which tip you opt for, make sure to switch from a bonded stylus to a nude needle. Bonded styluses are diamond tips attached to a metal shank fastened to the cantilever. Affordable and durable, bonded styluses are commonly found in lower and midrange cartridges. However, the shank's mass dampens the needle's responses to the record's grooves. However, a nude stylus, in which the diamond is fastened directly to the cantilever, has a lower mass, allowing it to better follow the grooves of your record.
Choosing the right cartridge
Another way to improve your record player is to upgrade your cartridge altogether. Because these tiny devices convert the vibrations picked up by your stylus into the electrical signal that emanates from your speakers, some might consider upgrading your stylus without upgrading your cartridge akin to putting a new engine in a jalopy. A new cartridge can help bring out the minute details of your favorite records, improving sound quality, enhancing groove tracking, minimizing distortion, and can extend stylus life.
For simplicity's sake, lets look at Moving Magnet and Moving Coil cartridges. Both use magnets and coils to convert vibrations of your stylus into electromagnetic signals that travel through your turntable's tonearm to your sound system. In the former, vibrating magnets send electrical currents between two coils. Best for entry-level and midrange setups, Moving Magnetic cartridges are perfectly suitable in most cases, producing astounding sonic outputs with a punchier presentation. And while they lack the refinement of their Moving Coil counterparts, they are also substantially cheaper, easier to maintain and are often compatible with user-replaceable styluses.
For a more advanced setup and stylus, consider a Moving Coil cartridge, where a cantilever vibrates a pair of coils with fixed magnets. Smaller than those used in a Moving Magnetic cartridge, these coils create more subtle, precise movements, rendering better resolution. However, you'll likely need to pair your Moving Coil cartridge with a good amplifier or high quality headphones due to the lower output levels. Pricey, delicate, and typically without user-replaceable styluses, investing in a Moving Coil cartridge isn't for the faint of heart. However, if you choose one with an elite stylus, you may be in for an audiophile's dream.