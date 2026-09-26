Get better audio quality from your vinyl by upgrading this part

As vinyl record sales continue to soar, swarms of converts are looking to upgrade their turntables. Of course, you can always invest in a high-end record player. And while cleaning your records and adding an alignment protractor can noticeably improve performance on the cheap, you may want to invest in improving the quality of your current turntable.

While newer turntables tout Bluetooth connections, your speakers are among the most important pieces of the equation when it comes to audio quality. But on the turntable itself, it's the stylus, or needle, which will make the biggest difference in your record player's sound quality. Logically, it makes sense. Because the stylus is the piece which picks up the grooves of your vinyl record, its quality determines the level of details your record player is going to pick up.

Styluses are made of diamond and typically come in elliptical, microliner, Shibata, line contact and spherical shapes. If you are rocking an older or budget turntable, you're likely using a spherical stylus. Also known as conical needles due to their cone-like tips, these styluses are durable and affordable, making them a great option if you don't spend your nights yearning for precise, detail-rich audio. However, if you're looking to take your record game to the next level, you'll want to invest in a higher quality stylus. But which should you choose? And how do you maximize your new stylus once its in place?