Garmin Fenix 9 vs Fenix 8: How much of an upgrade is the new model?

There's a new Garmin Fenix smartwatch on the market with a better screen and tons of new features, but is it enough to warrant an upgrade? The Fenix 9 will set you back $1,000, the same price we saw the previous generation launch for. Like all Garmin Fenix models before it, this one's built for athletes and outdoor adventurers who want to take on everything from ultramarathons to mountain climbing to open-water diving.

The Fenix 8 is already a well-rounded and highly capable watch that covers almost every possible scenario. Since the new model's release, the company has, on occasion, discounted the older version. For instance, during the week that the Fenix 9 launched, you could get the 43mm Fenix 8 on sale for $850. The new Fenix starts at $999.99 (43mm) and goes up to $1,099.99 for the 51mm size.

Since you can still get both models from Garmin, what exactly sets them apart and how should you choose? The company has its own blog post detailing some of the changes, but of course, you'll want input from a source that isn't trying to sell you its latest product. We'll go beyond the spec sheet to look at what's different between the two generations, what stayed the same and where each watch makes the most sense depending on how you train and live.