How high is too high for speakers in your home sound system?

Setting up a home sound system is an exciting prospect, but can be surprisingly complicated. Physics, it seems, has its own opinion on where and how high your speakers should be. Every room is different, and though most are roughly rectangular or square, you still have to contend with different sizes and furniture layouts. For the front, left and right speakers in a home sound system, "too high" typically means the speakers are mounted or placed well above your ears when you're sitting down. For the most part, a straight and level pathway from the speakers to your ears (while you're sitting down) is the best way to go.

This rule doesn't necessarily apply to certain speaker types, like subwoofers or upward-firing speakers designed to bounce sound off the ceiling. Usually, the front, right and center channels are forward-firing and high-frequency, which is more directional than bass. If these speakers fire over your head, some of the dialogue detail, cymbals and positional effects are lost.

For example, a bookshelf speaker placed at the highest point will produce plenty of sound, but the rich details will sound less clear or muted. Shifting the speakers down to seated ear height will rectify the problem. This may require some creative renovations in your soon-to-be home theater setup, but if you want the best out of your shiny new speaker system, it's worth the effort.