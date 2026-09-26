Stop bringing your phone in the shower: How steam can ruin 'waterproof' phones

Most current smartphones feature an IP67 or IP68 rating, with the second numerical digit representing water-resistance levels. Neither IP number should ever be confused with "waterproof," and hot steam is a different animal altogether. Phones are generally described as water-resistant, though the term "waterproof" is inaccurately tossed around quite a bit. Enough that some assume their phones can tolerate water in any scenario.

In a hot shower, that steam can turn back into a liquid, both on and around your phone. That sounds perfectly fine if your phone has an IP68 rating, but water is a relentless force of nature. It will find a way in and that way is through the charging port, speakers, buttons and seals. Combined with heat, it will gradually wear down the built-in protections that keep liquid out.

Phone manufacturers are surprisingly direct about this. Apple's Support page states that iPhone owners should avoid saunas and steam rooms, and reminds them that liquid damage is not covered under warranty. Google says the same, adding that a Bluetooth speaker is the better option.