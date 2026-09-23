Roland just released a Minions keyboard complete with playable gibberish sounds

Roland, the company behind many iconic drum machines and synthesizers, just released a Minions-themed keyboard. It's bright yellow and adorned with pictures of the cute little troublemakers. The GO:KEYS 3 Minion (singular) is part of the long-standing GO line of products, which is primarily for those new to music-making.

The Minions branding indicates that this is a keyboard aimed at kids, or adults obsessed with Illumination movies. The keyboard is covered in images of the huge-eyed scamps and the keybed has a blue trim, likely to represent their tell-tale overalls. The sound engine has also been sprinkled with some franchise flavor. There are a whopping 32 Minions-themed sound variations that can be played up and down the keyboard. This includes the voices of Bob, Kevin and Stuart. Wait, the titular Minions have regular names? I did not know that.

[ミニオンと音楽を楽しもう！💛]

Roland GO:KEYS 3 Minionは鍵盤で演奏出来るだけでなく、GO:KEYS 3 のアルペジエイターやピッチベンダー等の機能を用いてパターン演奏や音に変化を加える事も出来ます💡 伴奏機能と組み合わせればより楽しさが広がりますよ～😊 pic.twitter.com/U4nfCuxyBE — 池部楽器店 鍵盤堂 渋谷シンセサイザー アコーディオン オルガン ステージピアノ (@kenbando7) September 21, 2026

In any event, Roland has released some samples and the results are absolutely ridiculous. You haven't lived until hearing Blue Danube sung by anthropomorphic yellow blobs, as originally intended by composer Johann Strauss.

Beyond that, this is a standard Roland GO: KEYS 3 keyboard, which is a good thing. These are solid little instruments with nice speakers and a keybed with 61 keys. They are portable and can be powered via AA batteries.

This model includes the latest Roland ZEN-Core sound engine, which provides access to more than 1,000 sounds pulled from the company's library. This includes acoustic pianos, synthesizers, orchestral instruments, drums and a lot more. It can also download new sounds via Roland Cloud Connect.

Now for a spot of bad news in this cash-strapped economy. The GO:KEYS 3 Minion costs $450. The non-branded version costs around $385, so that's $65 for yellow paint, several illustrations and some uploaded samples. Still, this could be a great gift for the budding musician in your life who is also obsessed with pill-shaped creatures.