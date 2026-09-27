Humanoid robots are getting even creepier (this one can cry on command)

Humanoid robots have come a long way from clunky and monotone machines. Today's models can hold conversations, dance (well, sort-of) and even mimic human facial expressions with unsettling accuracy. The latest addition to this continuously growing list is the Yansyn-X2, a robot that made headlines for something no consumer device has done before: crying on command.

Yes, you read that right. Footage from the 2026 Inclusion Conference in Shanghai shows a demonstrator asking the robot, "Can you shed tears for me?" and then, a few seconds later, a single tear rolls down its face. It's a striking moment from a technological standpoint, but also one that sparks a lot of unease.

This isn't just a novelty stunt. There's a serious engineering effort behind those tear ducts as the research into affective computing amps up in the robotics industry. If you haven't heard of affective computing, you should know it's about teaching machines to recognize, interpret and respond to human emotions. The goal isn't to fool anyone into thinking a robot genuinely feels sadness, but rather to make human-robot interactions feel more natural. Still, watching a machine well up with tears sits in the middle of uncanny valley territory — an utterly uncomfortable space where something looks almost human, but not quite.