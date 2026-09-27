Here's what happens to your old computer parts you donate to Goodwill

The electronic gadgets we use every day are not made to last forever. These devices' limited lifespans are creating a crisis that is only escalating: according to the UN, global e-waste generation hit 32 billion kilograms in 2022, up a whopping 82 percent from 2010.

E-waste describes any discarded electronics with a battery or a plug. When it ends up in landfills, e-waste does not decompose — instead, it drains toxic materials into surrounding soil, which can contaminate local waterways and impact the environment and the health of people who live there.

There is no federal e-waste recycling framework in the United States, but nonprofit donation center chain Goodwill has more than made a dent in this crisis. The organization takes a large variety of devices and funnels them through several programs that prevent your electronics from ending up where they shouldn't.

Here's what actually happens to your devices after you drop them off, and what you need to know to make sure they go to good use.