Here's what happens to your old computer parts you donate to Goodwill
The company has a pretty robust electronics refurbishment program.
The electronic gadgets we use every day are not made to last forever. These devices' limited lifespans are creating a crisis that is only escalating: according to the UN, global e-waste generation hit 32 billion kilograms in 2022, up a whopping 82 percent from 2010.
E-waste describes any discarded electronics with a battery or a plug. When it ends up in landfills, e-waste does not decompose — instead, it drains toxic materials into surrounding soil, which can contaminate local waterways and impact the environment and the health of people who live there.
There is no federal e-waste recycling framework in the United States, but nonprofit donation center chain Goodwill has more than made a dent in this crisis. The organization takes a large variety of devices and funnels them through several programs that prevent your electronics from ending up where they shouldn't.
Here's what actually happens to your devices after you drop them off, and what you need to know to make sure they go to good use.
What electronics Goodwill takes
If it plugs in, or has a battery, it is a safe bet that Goodwill will take it. The organization accepts desktop and laptop computers, mice, keyboards and other accessories. It will also take video game consoles, mobile phones, digital cameras, chargers and other cables. Internal and external hard drives are also accepted.
Whether it is a complete device or just parts, you can drop e-waste at Goodwill through its drop-off centers. What happens to it next depends on what kind of gadget you are donating, its working condition and your store location. "The type and size of equipment may vary, but the secure recycling process is the same for all materials," Goodwill says on its website.
The website also reminds donors to follow some best practices before donation: be sure to delete any data or files on the devices. But if you forget, Goodwill has a system in place to remove data, including a device called the Destroyinator to run a program called KillDisk that will wipe your electronics clean: "We take protection of your personal data very seriously," the company says.
Where Goodwill sells your devices
Goodwill will sell functional or valuable parts at auctions, individual locations or at specialty technology stores, like The Grid, its tech-specific store based in Charlotte, North Carolina. There's also a Grid section of Goodwill's store in Shelby, North Carolina. A number of the Grid's offerings are also listed on eBay, so you can purchase refurbished devices regardless of where you are based. Offerings from Goodwill's technology stores include gaming consoles, printers, and refurbished computers that Goodwill says will "deliver the same fast performance as new computers, but at more affordable prices."
As with general drop offs, devices that go to The Grid should be wiped clean of data before donation. Still, Goodwill states that it uses US Department of Defense standards to destroy any data left on hard drives after donation.
The Grid diverts an average of 1 million pounds of electronics from landfills each year — and profits from the devices sold at the stores. And profits from what is sold, like at all Goodwill locations, go to the organization's career training and job resources around the county.
How Goodwill's Dell partnership prevents e-waste
Since 2004, Goodwill has partnered with Dell for Dell Reconnect, a program that either refurbishes or recycles electronic devices depending on their level of function. The program accepts any brand of electronic in any condition, including hard drives, scanners, printers, cellphones and accessories.
When the devices are dropped off, salvageable products are refurbished while nonfunctional equipment is safely disposed of or recycled. Like with other Goodwill services, the proceeds from the Dell partnership are used to fund Goodwill's community programs.
This partnership has kept 660 million pounds of electronic waste out of landfills over the last 20 years, according to Dell. The program is part of Dell Technologies' environmental commitments, including reducing 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 50 percent by 2030. The company said it incorporates "circular design principles" to keep devices in the economy for as long as possible rather than for short-term use.
Alternatives to Goodwill donations
Of course, Goodwill is not the only option for recycling e-waste — Best Buy, Staples, Home Depot and Amazon all offer trade–in and drop-off services. Many technology companies, including Dell and Apple, allow users to mail back non-functional devices free of charge to prevent them from being thrown away.
Ultimately, if you are keeping devices out of landfills, you are making an effort to tackle a major problem that few people are addressing consciously: Of all e-waste, only 17.4 percent is disposed of correctly. Still, with funds from Goodwill's recycling and resale services going to its career trainings, it might be the most altruistic option when it comes to cleaning out your house.