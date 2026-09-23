Meta's Muse AI agent is coming to its AI glasses

Meta's Muse AI agent can do a lot. If you're willing to trust it with the most sensitive parts of your digital life, it can use the web, book travel, make phone calls, send emails and even make purchases on your behalf. So far, you can use Muse in its standalone iOS, Android or Mac apps, or within your WhatsApp chats. But in "the coming months," Meta is bringing its errand-running agent to its AI glasses.

Meta shared more details about Muse for AI glasses at its Connect 2026 event on Wednesday. The company said Muse will help you "stay on top of things, take tasks and projects off your plate and turn long-term goals into action plans, all hands-free." Specific examples include booking appointments, checking flight prices and tracking down items.

Muse, which launched earlier this month, asks for permission before carrying out tasks that involve sensitive actions like making purchases. You can choose which outside services it can access and revoke those connections at any time.

Once Muse for glasses launches, you'll be able to activate it by saying its name and making a request. It will work in the background and check in with you when it's finished.

But that gets to a question about how much Muse for glasses really adds: agentic AI's appeal is that it does things in the background without constant supervision. Pulling out your phone to give it a new task doesn't exactly sound like much of a burden. The glasses do make that hands-free, and Meta suggested some situations where that could be useful: guiding personalized workouts, logging meals and providing nutritional insights. But that sounds like more of a convenience than a necessity. Still, if you're investing in the privacy-threatening "perv glasses" anyway, you may as well get Meta's new personal AI agent to go with them, right?