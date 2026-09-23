Meta Connect 2026 live: Updates from Mark Zuckerberg's keynote on AI glasses, VR and more
More smart glasses and possibly a VR headset are expected today
Meta Connect used to be all about VR, but in recent years, the event has come to be the launchpad for all of the company's hardware, Metaverse and AI projects. This year, we're expecting CEO Mark Zuckerberg to unveil a slew of new products across its smart glasses, headsets and AI portfolios. In fact, its own website for Connect says that the next two days will showcase "our latest breakthroughs in AI technologies, AI glasses and VR — designed to help you connect, create and do more of what you care about most."
Zuckerberg is slated to present the keynote speech at 7PM ET (4PM PT) later today, with additional developer talks and sessions scheduled for tomorrow. Our senior reporter Karissa Bell will be on the ground in Menlo Park, CA, reporting live from the company's headquarters. She'll be joined by myself and Devindra Hardawar in covering the news from the keynote live.
As a reminder, the company already unveiled a new series of Meta Glasses earlier this year, but is expected to show off a pair today that doesn't have cameras onboard. It's also been awhile since we've seen a Quest XR/VR headset from Meta, and it's quite likely that we'll learn more about a new model today. And in case you're getting deja vu, you might be remembering that another company had just launched a new pair of smart glasses last week. But Zuckerberg and co. most likely will have far more than one product and some weird demos to show off today.
It'll be a few more hours until Meta kicks off, and our liveblog will begin slightly before that. While you wait, we welcome
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I was going to take a break from the comments section and tell you all what we sort of think is going to be unveiled today, but there have been some good new ones!
User "Display" said "Meta Display glasses 2! Lighter, thinner, and much better battery life! I don't even care if they don't have a 2nd display yet – obviously that would be sweet, but, I didnt have any eye strain issues, so, make them light and look like the non-displays! And to all the people calling them creepy – Easy. Make the punishment MUCH harsher for people who creep with them. For those of us who use our glasses as a POV camera for memories, don't punish US because there are creeps... Punish the crap out of the creeps so they're less-inclined to creep."
I wonder if there has been enough time for Meta to make new Display glasses. And i do think people are calling this category of devices, not specifically Meta's Display alone, creepy. I think Apple also caught a lot of flak for its Audio Intelligence features two weeks ago.
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Meanwhile, user "Jorge Gottheil" in the comments below said
"I think it would be amazing if the programming of the glasses was possible as open source, for my use case I would need very high definition (like 4k) and fast connection to a MacBook Pro (sports application) or a newer iPhone and run a model with a database against what I am seeing in realtime, with a color HUD...are we anywhere close to that?"
I'll leave it to our VR expert Devindra Hardawar to weigh in shortly, but I have yet to hear about anything like that that isn't a heavy-duty desktop-tied VR headset like the ol' Vive. And that feels a little like outdated information from me.
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We're about two and a half hours from Zuckerberg delivering his presentation. It appears there are quite a few VR fans genuinely curious what might be unveiled today. For instance, commenter "DirkDiggler" said below:
"I hope they allow a USB-C displayport connection between your PC and the headset. That would be epic and make the PCVR community grow and grow and grow and grow." and another reader DookieJawz has helpfully replied that the feature has been available on the quest for a while, and is available for download via Meta's desktop client.
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I'm actually shocked there are already quite a few comments below! Extremely generic user "Your Username" said
"New stuff being announced is great.
But, if it's anything like last year, it ends up being a dud. The Display glasses were never released outside the USA, even though they were promised for early 2026.
Let's hope they learned something there."
Well I think we're anticipating quite a lot more devices today.
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If you're wondering what Meta might have up its sleeve today, it's safe to say that AI and VR are on the agenda. I am old (?) enough to recall when Meta Connect used to be about the Oculus headsets and... one odd year, the "metaverse." Have we adopted that term yet?
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Hello everyone! Welcome to our liveblog of Meta Connect 2026. It's been a busy few weeks, and we're clearly in the thick of tech launch season. But are people excited for more AI and VR? Let us know in the comments below!