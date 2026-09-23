Meta brings FDA-cleared hearing enhancement to its smart glasses

Meta's AI Glasses are getting a new feature made for wearers with hearing loss. During Meta Connect, the company announced that it's rolling out Hearing Enhancement to supported Meta Glasses later this year (that doesn't include the Ray-Ban models, at least to start). Users can access it as part of a Meta One subscription, or pay a one-time cost of $149. There's also the option to try a 30-day free trial before committing.

The software has been cleared by the FDA and is eligible for HSA/FSA reimbursement, though you'd have to sort that out with your insurance carrier. It doesn't require a prescription and users can set it up at home. Wearers will be able to activate it or turn it off any time with a voice command ("Hey Meta, start Hearing Enhancement").

While Meta already offers a Conversation Focus mode to improve audibility in noisy environments, this new feature is designed specifically for users with mild to moderate hearing loss who may normally use a hearing aid. It comes alongside improvements to Meta Glasses' Detailed Responses feature based on feedback from the blind and low-vision community, as well as new customizable audio and controls.