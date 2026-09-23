Meta's next smart glasses collab is with Blackpink's Lisa

Meta introduced its own smart glasses earlier this year as a cheaper option than its Ray-Ban models and a way to partner with celebrities like Kylie Jenner on exclusive designs. The company is building on that strategy at Meta Connect 2026 by partnering with Blackpink rapper Lisa on two different styles of Meta Glasses. It's also expanding its existing offerings and bringing them to more countries.

Both of the "Meta Glasses by Lisa" models feature custom elements, and one of them is a brand new style while the other is an updated take on an existing offering. The Meta Adventurer Lisa Edition are rectangular glasses with a semi-translucent Moonlit Sky frame and Blush lenses, while the new Meta Capri Lisa Edition features a darker, cat-eye frame with grey lenses.

Regardless of which you pick, you'll get a custom frame (complete with a star on the temple tips), a custom charging case with a star design and case charms shaped like Lisa's pets. In terms of the level of customization, these little adornments sound similar to the little piece of bling and mirror bar that the Kylie Jenner version of Meta Glasses feature as well. The same Meta AI, audio and camera features offered on past Meta-branded smart glasses are also available on these special edition models. And as before, they support prescription lenses.

Meta

The company is also updating its Meta Glasses by Kylie Jenner collab with a new Ivory (off-white) version of its Starfire frames. Both variants of the Lisa shades and the Kylie Jenner options start at $399. Meta is also selling a new, even cheaper version of the Meta Adventurer frame in black with a plug-in charging case for $249, which is $50 less than the usual $299 starting price for the company's smart glasses. For anyone looking for non-special edition styles, the company is also introducing an entirely new Nova design that shares similarities with Ray-Ban's Headliner style.

Alongside the launch of these new frame options, Meta is also bringing Meta Glasses to more countries. These include Singapore, South Korea, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates today, as well as Brazil in the near future.