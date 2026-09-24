Meta put Muse in a Tamagotchi like 'Charm' device

Meta has revealed a Tamagotchi-like device on stage at its Connect event, except instead of a digital pet, it contains the company's Muse AI. During the demo, Mark Zuckerberg showed how you only have to tap on the "Muse Charm's" fingerprint sensor at the corner to start interacting with the AI. Its screen shows a small animated and interchangeable avatar as the visual representation of Muse. Zuckerberg says Meta "packed the whole Muse experience, including the real-time voice and avatar stack into something that fits on a keychain and is always available to talk to."

The company still has to finalize the Muse Charm's components and design and has only built a few units so far. However, as you might have already guessed, it is aiming to get the device ready to ship in time for the holidays this December. Zuckerberg didn't reveal much about it during Connect, but he said Meta will share more details about it soon.