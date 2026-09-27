How to improve your router's security in 10 minutes
Sometimes all it takes is to tweak some default settings.
You might not have thought much about configuring your router beyond the initial setup, as long as your Wi-Fi isn't too slow and works properly. But since the router is the gatekeeper between traffic on your network and the entire internet, it's important to keep it as secure as possible. Some default settings aren't the best, and you might have missed tools that strengthen your setup.
It's not difficult to log into your router and tweak the options that have the largest impact. To begin, while using a computer connected to your home network, type your router's IP address into your browser's address bar; this is often 192.168.1.1 or 192.168.0.1 but can differ.
If you don't know yours:
- On Windows, type cmd into the Start menu to open a Command Prompt window, then enter ipconfig and look under the Ethernet or Wireless LAN section, depending on how you're connected. The address next to Default Gateway is your router's IP.
- On a Mac, hold the Option key and click the Wi-Fi icon at the top-right of your screen. Under your network name, you'll find the needed IP address next to Router.
The credentials to log into the admin panel are not the same as what you use to connect devices to Wi-Fi. If you haven't ever changed this information, look for a sticker on the back or underside with the details. Every router is different, so the exact menu locations and names of these options may differ for you. The examples below are for an ASUS router.
Change the default credentials
This classic online security tip was crucial for a long time because most routers shipped with standard default logins, allowing anyone to look them up online. This problem is thankfully less severe now, since many router manufacturers use random default passwords.
However, it's still wise to change the login credentials, along with your network name (properly called SSID) and password. Many routers use the model name as their SSID, which gives potential attackers more information to find possible weaknesses in your unit. And you don't want anyone who checks the sticker to have admin access to your network.
On an ASUS router, the admin login settings are located at Administration > System, under the Router Account box. If you're able to change the username, do so, since "admin" is the first option anyone will try. Next, change your wireless options under Wireless > General. The password is called WPA Pre-Shared Key in the ASUS platform.
While you're here, make sure your network security (Authentication Method for ASUS) is set to the strongest standard available, which is currently WPA3-Personal. Some devices won't work with WPA-3; the most secure option is keeping WPA-3 enabled and avoiding those devices. If that's not feasible for you, using the mixed WPA2/WPA-3 Personal mode is less secure but should match everything to the highest standard it supports.
Take advantage of the guest network
Most routers have the option to create a second network for guests, which is a great security tool. By default, the guest network doesn't let devices talk to each other or access resources on your existing network; they have internet access and nothing more. This is great for isolating smart home devices, which have had security and privacy concerns in the past. You can easily check the devices currently connected to a guest network and kick them off if needed.
Your router might provide the option to limit the bandwidth of the guest network so your own devices have priority. If you're setting up a separate network for kids, you might have the option to limit the hours the network is active or even provide one-time access for a set period. Because guest networks have their own password, you can set something that's easier to remember while keeping your primary password more complex.
ASUS routers (under Guest Network Pro) even support creating multiple guest networks, so you could have one for friends, a second for kids, and a third for smart devices. Plus, you can set the security protocol independently, making a guest network a great option for keeping WPA2 devices separated.
Disable WPS
WPS (Wi-Fi Protected Setup) is intended as a convenience feature to connect devices to Wi-Fi without the password, but it makes your router much less secure. It offers two main methods: a PIN and a button. With the former, you get an eight-digit code from either your router or the device and use that in place of the network password. To use the other method, you press a button on each device within a short time to connect them. For ASUS routers, this option is under Wireless > WPS > Enable WPS.
The PIN's vulnerability is that instead of a relatively strong 8-digit number, it's calculated as two separate four-digit numbers. This drastically reduces the number of possible combinations and is thus easy to crack, especially if your router doesn't limit the number of tries. The button method is less of a problem since it requires physical access, though modern versions of Android and iOS don't support it, and some routers keep the PIN active if you have the button method enabled.
Thankfully, WPS is rarely necessary these days. When connecting devices where typing a long password is a pain (like streaming boxes), you can often use apps on your phone to put them on your Wi-Fi instead. iOS and Android both offer options for sharing Wi-Fi network access with nearby friends, including via a QR code, which removes the need to enter the password entirely.
Turn off remote management features
Many routers offer the option to manage your network from outside your home. Typically, you do this by entering your public IP address into a browser's address bar, followed by a port number. You can also use your router's mobile app. And while this sounds convenient, the security risks of having your router login page potentially open to the entire internet aren't worth it. That greatly increases your attack surface beyond nearby devices.
On an ASUS router, these controls are under Administration > System. Set Enable Telnet, Enable SSH and Enable Web Access from WAN all to No. If you need remote access, two options let you use it more securely. The first is Enable Access Restrictions (on the same page), which controls which devices can access the router's admin panel. This restricts all router management, not just remote, so be sure to add several devices (including the one you're using) to avoid getting locked out.
The second tool is ASUS's built-in Instant Guard VPN (under VPN > Instant Guard), which creates a VPN tunnel between your home network and mobile devices you install the Instant Guard app (Android | iOS) on. Set this up while you're at home, and it should let you connect to your home network anywhere. That way, you can use your router's mobile app to manage the network if needed, while also giving your phone an extra layer of privacy on open networks.
Keep your router updated
You should restart your router every so often to keep it running well; this can also have some security benefits by stopping any temporary malicious access.
Like any device, installing the latest updates is a crucial way to stay protected against known exploits. On ASUS routers, this is under Administration > Firmware Upgrade. Enable Auto Firmware Upgrade and Security Upgrade to run updates without having to check manually. If this isn't available, you'll need to manually install updates from the router manufacturer; there should be instructions to do so.
If your router has reached its end of life, an advanced method (which takes more than 10 minutes) is installing alternate router firmware like DD-WRT or FreshTomato to keep it going without opening your network to risk or buying a new unit. And if you're using an ISP-provided router that doesn't offer some of these options, upgrading to your own router will likely give you much more control over its security.