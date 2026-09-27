How to improve your router's security in 10 minutes

You might not have thought much about configuring your router beyond the initial setup, as long as your Wi-Fi isn't too slow and works properly. But since the router is the gatekeeper between traffic on your network and the entire internet, it's important to keep it as secure as possible. Some default settings aren't the best, and you might have missed tools that strengthen your setup.

It's not difficult to log into your router and tweak the options that have the largest impact. To begin, while using a computer connected to your home network, type your router's IP address into your browser's address bar; this is often 192.168.1.1 or 192.168.0.1 but can differ.

If you don't know yours:

On Windows, type cmd into the Start menu to open a Command Prompt window, then enter ipconfig and look under the Ethernet or Wireless LAN section, depending on how you're connected. The address next to Default Gateway is your router's IP.

into the Start menu to open a Command Prompt window, then enter and look under the or section, depending on how you're connected. The address next to is your router's IP. On a Mac, hold the Option key and click the Wi-Fi icon at the top-right of your screen. Under your network name, you'll find the needed IP address next to Router.

The credentials to log into the admin panel are not the same as what you use to connect devices to Wi-Fi. If you haven't ever changed this information, look for a sticker on the back or underside with the details. Every router is different, so the exact menu locations and names of these options may differ for you. The examples below are for an ASUS router.