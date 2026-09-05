Why it's important to regularly restart your router
Just like rebooting your PC every so often, restarting your router has lots of benefits for how easy it is.
Your router runs around the clock to manage the networking for all your household devices, which is a big task these days. From phones to laptops to smart TVs, thermostats and so many smart gadgets, the router handles an enormous volume of data without taking a break.
Yet most people never give it a second thought until something goes wrong. The truth is that your router is a small but capable computer and, like any such device, it performs better when it's restarted regularly.
Rebooting your router once a month is one of the easiest steps you can take to maintain a fast and stable home network. The process clears accumulated memory and refreshes connections between your devices and your internet provider, while also giving your router a chance to select less congested Wi-Fi channels. The result is a smoother experience with fewer dropped connections, less buffering and more consistent speeds.
Security is another compelling reason to make this a monthly habit. Both the NSA and FBI recommend router reboots as a baseline security measure, since a restart can easily disrupt certain types of malware and clear suspicious temporary connections. Combine that with installing firmware updates and a strong network password, and you have a reliable way to protect your home network. Since it's a habit that takes roughly two minutes and requires no technical knowledge, it's easy to integrate into your routine.
Why do I have to keep restarting my Wi-Fi router?
A router is a computer, and as with any other, it has components like a processor and memory that juggle data every second of the day. Over time, that memory fills up, temporary files pile up and performance tends to dip. Restarting your router clears its memory and cache, fixing any temporary hiccups and giving the system a fresh start to work properly again. The benefits are similar to restarting your phone regularly.
That same reboot will also refresh your connections between your router, modem and internet provider, clearing up any communication problems. Furthermore, it forces the router to rescan Wi-Fi channels to select less crowded ones, which can boost your wireless speed. Additionally, it restarts security processes, which can disrupt certain types of malware and remove temporary connections that attackers might exploit.
One detail to know is that a reboot is not the same as a reset. A reboot is simply turning your router off and on again, keeping all your settings intact. A factory reset, on the other hand, wipes everything back to out-of-the-box defaults, including the network name and password. That's not something you'll need to do unless you're working through major troubleshooting or plan to give away the device.
Governing bodies recommend you reboot your router regularly. The FBI says you should do this when you notice anything suspicious. The NSA mentions scheduling weekly reboots for all your devices, including routers, smartphones and computers.
There are signs that appear when your router is in need of a reboot. One of the most obvious clues is when your internet speed is slower than usual. Another is when your Wi-Fi gets spotty or keeps dropping every so often. Also, if your devices keep falling off the network or you get lots buffering when streaming or downloading, it's a good idea to restart the router. For any areas that consistently have a bad connection even after rebooting, you might want to look into mesh Wi-Fi or range extenders.
How long does a router restart need to last?
Restarting your router is super easy. All you have to do is unplug the router from the power outlet, wait 30 seconds to a minute so the memory fully clears, and then plug it back in again. Some routers have a physical power switch; toggling this should also restart the unit, but may put it in a low-power state instead. Unplugging is the best way to do a full reboot.
If you have a separate modem, it's worth rebooting that with the same method. Unplug both, then plug the modem in. Give it a minute or two to re-establish its connection before plugging the router back in.
Many modern routers let you schedule automatic reboots through their settings panel or apps; this is a great option since the router refreshes itself overnight while you aren't online. Also, while you're fiddling around with settings, you should also turn on automatic firmware updates if your router supports them. This will patch security flaws and fix bugs without needing your input.
If your router doesn't support automatic reboots or updates, set a recurring reminder on your phone or tie these checks to something that happens monthly, like paying a certain bill. If your router is plugged into an outlet you can't easily reach, you might want to invest in a smart plug so you can cut the power from an app and reestablish it quickly. Also, there are right and wrong ways to position your router, so make sure yours is easily accessible.
A monthly router restart takes about two minutes and requires little effort on your part, yet it delivers a noticeably more reliable connection and a healthier home network. Make it a habit and reap the results.