Mesh Wi-Fi or a range extender? Here's how to know which one you actually need
Wi-Fi extenders are cheap, but come with distinct drawbacks.
Few inconveniences inspire as much angst as a spotty Wi-Fi network. Whether your favorite streamer's video quality fluctuates or you can't stop losing connection during your Zoom interview, a poor signal can ruin the best laid plans. But before you ditch your internet service provider, it may be worthwhile investigating how to bolster your current network.
Consumers looking to expand their home or office internet signals typically turn to one of two options. Plug-in Wi-Fi extenders boost your router's signal in distant rooms, but can suffer from strength and reliability issues. Mesh Wi-Fi systems, on the other hand, spread your router's network equally throughout a given space with localized satellites, but are more expensive. Which you choose depends on context specific factors, ranging from your budgetary appetite to the physical dimensions of your home or office.
Before diving deeper into each system's strengths and weaknesses, it is important to take stock of your specific Wi-Fi needs. Not to sound like a management consultant, but you need to define the problem before crafting a solution. Are you looking to fill a dead spot in your home, or do you need to expand your coverage through multiple floors and rooms? Are you in need of a high powered internet connection, or are you searching for a budget option that simply gets the job done? Your answers to these questions will likely determine which of these is right for you.
Extender vs. mesh: Which should you choose?
Wi-Fi extenders are simple signal repeaters that you plug into an outlet to rebroadcast your connection to another region of your home or office. A budget solution that doesn't require a new router, extenders are great if you're looking to fill a specific gap in your network. Relatively easy to set up with limited hardware, adding a quality Wi-Fi extender is a strong choice when needing to supplement signals at a particular point in your house, such as a dead zones in a garage or backyard patio.
The convenience and affordability of a Wi-Fi extender comes with distinct drawbacks. For one thing, extenders do a poor job of creating extensive coverage over wide areas and are not ideal for large homes. Because they must receive and rebroadcast your router's signal, positioning and other environmental factors can have an outsized effect on performance. Moreover, extenders connect to both your router and devices through the same radio bands, halving the available bandwidth. Because extenders typically rebroadcast signals under a different Wi-Fi name, they require users to reconnect whenever tapping into their network. Although manageable if deployed selectively, relying on extenders throughout a home can become an inconvenience, particularly for bandwidth intensive activities.
Mesh Wi-Fi systems, meanwhile, create a wider network by stationing several nodes that provide equal coverage. Smart routing automatically connects devices to the strongest signal, eliminating dead spots and abolishing the need to connect to a new network. Increasingly popular, these systems require you to replace your current hardware with a mesh router and its satellite nodes.
Unfortunately, mesh systems are costly and difficult to set up than Wi-Fi extenders. However, adding additional nodes after initial installation is relatively easy, making your mesh network a scalable solution capable of delivering an equally reliable across multiple rooms and floors.
Although overkill if you have limited bandwidth needs or live in a studio apartment, mesh networks are unquestionably superior if you need strong coverage across larger areas. If you're setting up an entertainment center in the basement or need to host video calls from your attic-turned-office, a mesh network will extend your signal without any bandwidth degradation. The best mesh Wi-Fi systems deliver fast, reliable signals to your entire home. Whether you're willing to pay the hefty price for one likely depends on your space and consumption habits.