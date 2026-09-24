Google Photos' new Redact tool will make it easy to hide sensitive information

Google has listed some of its latest AI-powered updates for the Photos app, and they include a new "Redact" tool that lets you blur sensitive information and anything else you want in your images. Say, you have a picture of a vehicle and want to censor its plate number — just use Redact to turn that portion of the image into a "pixelated" block. Redact is part of Photos' upgraded Markup feature, which now also offers new fonts and precise thickness sliders for pens and highlighters. The new Markup tools are rolling out to all Google Photos users on Android worldwide.

In addition, the company has announced that the app's Wardrobe feature is rolling out to more people. If you don't have access to it yet, you will have it soon if you're an Android or iOS user in the US, India or Brazil. You can use Wardrobe to create a catalog of your clothes and jewelry from the images in your library, which you can then consult for styling ideas.

Google has also revisited Photos' availability within Gemini Spark, which will let you find and edit images with a single prompt if you're a Google AI Pro or Ultra subscriber in the US. If you're on Android, you'll be able to apply vintage-inspired filters to your photos with the Moods feature. On both Android and iOS in select countries, you'll now see 15 new Remix templates that can use your likeness to create red carpet images and photo booth shots for you.