Marshall just revealed its smallest party speaker yet

Marshall just introduced another party speaker in its Bromley lineup. The Bromley 150 is "the smallest and most portable" party speaker the company has ever made. It weighs just 14 pounds and is around half the size of the Bromley 450, which was already on the smaller side.

It still looks like a Bromley speaker, with lights on the front and that classic Marshall aesthetic. The 150 is small, but still looks fairly mighty. It offers true stereo sound and two inputs with independent volume knobs for microphones and instruments. The device also features a physical EQ, with no app necessary.

This is primarily intended as a portable party speaker, so there's a built-in handle. It's also both dirt- and splash-resistant, in case it ends up at some kind of Fyre Festival-type scenario. The battery lasts around 40 hours per charge, which is a mighty fine metric.

The Bromley 150 is available to preorder right now, though shipments don't go out until October 13. It costs $500, which is expensive but still $300 less than the 450. If that's too rich for your blood, the Marshall Stockwell III costs $250. That one isn't a party speaker, so it's likely to lack a bit of volume in comparison to the Bromley line.