Copper's latest high-end induction stove brings the heat better than ever

Even though most people might not think of stoves as tech, the Charlie induction range was one of the most drool-worthy gadgets of CES 2025. However, today it got some upgrades that make it even more powerful and easier to install in your home.

Simply dubbed the new Charlie, the latest update to Copper's induction stove features four main improvements. The first is an even beefier broiler that delivers up to 3,000 watts of power, up from 2,700 watts on the previous model. Furthermore, the oven preheats significantly faster, needing just three minutes and 50 seconds to hit 350 degrees Fahrenheit. That's an improvement of 15 percent compared to the original model, which was already quite speedy with a preheat time of 4:30 for the exact same temperature. Meanwhile, the new Charlie's burners are stronger too with the range now touting 3kW induction zones instead of the 2.8kW eyes on the original.

However, for those looking to replace their existing range with a new one, perhaps the most important update is that the latest model is now compatible with both 120 and 240-volt outlets, instead of being limited to 120-volt sockets like its predecessor. This means that regardless of what kind of plug you have hidden behind your stove, it should be dead simple to swap in the Charlie without needing to call an electrician or rewire your kitchen. Elsewhere, the range's core features remain the same, including a built-in battery to help speed up cooking, an onboard display, precise temperature control and a flat, easy-to-wipe surface for hassle-free cleanup. And while it's not listed on the Copper's website just yet, the Charlie is also slated to get some additional aesthetic options including handles and knobs finished in cherry.

Behind the scenes, Copper also seems poised for expansion as the company has partnered with Miele, which will now be in charge of manufacturing Charlie ranges at its factory in Alabama. This should bring increased production and reliability to the line. Miele is one of the most well-respected home appliance brands, and the company traditionally shies away from lending its manufacturing capabilities to third-party products.

Copper

That said, the downside to the new Charlie is that it's gotten an $800 price bump over the original, bringing its cost to $6,799 for the stainless steel model or a whopping $7,199 for the walnut version. That's simply a ton of money for a stove, even one as nice and powerful as this one. But for discerning chefs who are ready to trade in their gas range for induction, alongside rivals like Impulse's fancy cooktop, the new Charlie seems like the ideal device to show why modern electric stoves are a superior way to cook.

Finally, for those in the northeast who want to check out the Charlie in person before forking over a bunch of money on a stove, Copper has teamed up with Royal Green to give customers the ability to see the range in showrooms across New York and New Jersey.