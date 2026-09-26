Your old GPU could be worth more than you think
If the RAMaggedon's good for anything, it's turning your old GPU into a potential goldmine.
Whether it's from excessive use, sheer age or an upgrade that outclasses it, there are plenty of reasons that you may switch from one GPU to another. If you end up with an extra GPU lying around, there's a lot you can do with it — including keeping it as a back-up or re-using it to build something new. However, even a well-worn GPU can be worth a nice pile of cash on the aftermarket.
Finding an affordable GPU during the great RAMaggeddon of 2026 is no easy task, with the AI gold rush sending prices into the stratosphere. While this has been generally problematic for would-be PC builders everywhere, it has at least provided a great window for selling any old GPU you might have. Even a long-dead GPU can find new life scrapped for parts, and one with a decent life ahead of it can sell for some good money.
How much a used GPU could be worth in 2026
First, it's important to look at the prices you can expect. For instance, NVIDIA's RTX 50-series cards have shot up as much as 39 percent, and a further 30 percent hike isn't out of the cards — not to mention AMD's price hikes of as much as 10 percent. This demand comes not only from big LLM companies, but from individuals creating their own local AI setups, which means the most valuable cards you could be selling are those with a lot of VRAM (as this is what LLM's use to temporarily store data when generating or training). Most users in the AI vein will be looking for 12 to 16 GB, but bigger teams will be looking for as much as 48 GB — and there is no shortage of start-ups.
Therefore, the AI boom that sent GPU prices soaring is also what determines how much you can sell your GPU for — as a used model with a lot of VRAM is still worth a lot for AI and gaming. Moreover, many older GPUs (such as the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090) are even more valuable as they pack in more VRAM than many newer models. It's pretty reasonable, then, to expect a used card with plenty of VRAM (in good condition) to retain at least 40 to 60 percent of its value.
Where to sell a used GPU
Then comes actually selling a used GPU. Peer-to-peer sites like eBay or Facebook Marketplace require the most effort (you'll have to create a listing, take photos, answer questions, handle shipping and hope to even be spotted in the first place), but also yield the most reward; looking at recent Sold listings on eBay, models like the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Ti and the EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 not only sell at 40 to 60 percent of their original price, but can sell for higher than their original MSRP. Even busted-up GPUs can sell for a good price here, if you can catch the right buyer's eye.
That's still a lot of hassle, though, so trade-ins and over-the-counter deals can still make decent options. Going to your local PC repair shop or using Newegg's GPU trade-in program can offer great convenience, as these companies will, in most cases, turn around a quick offer and take care of the shipping process. However, that convenience comes at the expense of your payout, so you're liable to make far less in trades like this. If you have a used GPU that's still got decent shine to it, definitely play the long game by selling it yourself. On the other hand, if you've got a worn model with scarce VRAM, a quick and easy trade-in probably won't hurt.