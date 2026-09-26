Your old GPU could be worth more than you think

First, it's important to look at the prices you can expect. For instance, NVIDIA's RTX 50-series cards have shot up as much as 39 percent, and a further 30 percent hike isn't out of the cards — not to mention AMD's price hikes of as much as 10 percent. This demand comes not only from big LLM companies, but from individuals creating their own local AI setups, which means the most valuable cards you could be selling are those with a lot of VRAM (as this is what LLM's use to temporarily store data when generating or training). Most users in the AI vein will be looking for 12 to 16 GB, but bigger teams will be looking for as much as 48 GB — and there is no shortage of start-ups.

Therefore, the AI boom that sent GPU prices soaring is also what determines how much you can sell your GPU for — as a used model with a lot of VRAM is still worth a lot for AI and gaming. Moreover, many older GPUs (such as the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090) are even more valuable as they pack in more VRAM than many newer models. It's pretty reasonable, then, to expect a used card with plenty of VRAM (in good condition) to retain at least 40 to 60 percent of its value.