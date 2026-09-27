Why it's important to not put your PC on the floor

Floors collect far more debris than desks or shelves. From carpet fibers to pet hair, skin cells and pollen, they all settle at ground level. If your PC is directly on the floor, the intake fans pull that debris directly into the case. Once inside, dust coats everything, from the heatsinks to the filters to all those tiny circuits. In time, components meant to stay cool become insulated. The buildup blocks airflow and forces fans to work harder just to maintain normal temperatures. Then, as heat rises, systems increasingly rely on thermal throttling, a safety measure that reduces clock speeds to prevent damage. This ultimately results into your computer slowing down when you really don't want it to, like when you're gaming.

The consequences extend beyond rough gaming sessions because consistently high temperatures accelerate capacitor wear and thermal paste breakdown, meaning that a system that should last six to eight years could fail in half that time. And if you haven't checked GPU prices this year, let us tell you that they're high (much like pretty much all other components, particularly RAM and storage).

Dust isn't the only issue with floor placement. If you push the tower too close to the wall, it could block out the intake and exhaust paths, which are essential for airflow. Restricted airflow traps heat, and hardworking fans spin louder and wear out faster. It all adds up to a well-built PC underperforming simply because of where it sits.