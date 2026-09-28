Level 1, 2 and 3 EV chargers: Which is better to use?

If you only drive a few miles a day, a Level 1 charger is all you need. There's little reason to shell out hundreds of dollars for a Level 2 charger and an electrical upgrade when your EV's battery can simply charge overnight. If you're on a time-of-use plan with your energy provider, you can schedule charging during off-peak hours and still gain plenty of range through Level 1 charging for your commute the next day.

While the exact figure depends on your vehicle's efficiency, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates Level 1 charging adds about 5 miles of range per hour. So even with a conservative 8 hours of charging time, you stand to gain roughly 40 miles of range.

Level 2 chargers make a lot more sense when you frequently drive longer distances during the week. You can still take advantage of off-peak electricity rates, but with a 40A charger can add over 30 miles of range per hour. This all but eliminates range anxiety since you can easily add hundreds of miles in a single overnight charge session.

If you're on the fence about installing a Level 2 charger, consider that you may also be able to charge all day on the weekends. Some time-of-use plans offer lower or off-peak rates over the weekends, allowing even a Level 1 charger to add significant mileage if plugged in for a full day. This can make Level 1 chargers a perfectly viable option if your car sits parked for most of the weekend. And if you're ever in a pinch, you can simply use a public Level 2 or Level 3 charger.

On the flip side, some EV batteries require warming up in the winter, so a Level 1 charger may struggle to both heat up and deliver power to the battery simultaneously. Cold weather also reduces an EV's effective range, so an unheated garage can make Level 2 chargers the more sensible option.