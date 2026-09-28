How long will a 20,000 mAh power bank typically last?

20,000 mAh power banks tend to be chunky and are considered unwieldy for most pockets — but despite their size, there are plenty of situations in which you might rely on one. Large power banks are perfect for camping trips or site visits where your phone may not have access to an outlet for an entire day or multiple days at a time. They're also great for intensive use, like when your phone acts as a wireless hotspot or navigational tool. Bringing one along can help give you peace of mind from constantly checking your devices' battery percentages.

If you don't need the ability to store multiple charges, companies like Anker have smaller 5,000 mAh ones that are lighter and occupy less space. Some even attach to your phone with magnets. Here's a breakdown of how much energy your devices consume and when a high-capacity power bank is the right one for you.