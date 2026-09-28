You can now preorder the tiny Boox Picco ereader

Boox announced that it has opened pre-orders for its very tiny and very adorable new ereader. The Boox Picco is about the same size as a standard playing card, with a display that's a mere 3.94 inches and weighing in at about 58 grams (less than 0.13 lbs). This pint-sized ereader starts at $100 and is expected to begin shipping in November.

The screen is a monochrome ePaper display with a 235 PPI resolution. It has both page-turn buttons and touchscreen controls, plus four-way screen orientation. The adjustable front light has warm and cool settings to fit your reading environment. The Picco comes with a magnetic ring case, so you can attach it to the back of your smartphone for portability without getting lost in a larger bag. While it comes with a 16GB microSD, the Picco supports expanded storage of up to 2TB, which is a substantial library.

Boox teased the Picco earlier this summer, noting that it would be the company's first foray into what it has dubbed Boox Tiles. These products will be more unusual or creative form factors beyond the typical tablet or ereader and "designed to bring ePaper technology into more aspects of everyday life." If all of them are as cute as the Picco, Boox might really be onto something good.