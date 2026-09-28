How to stop AI companies from training on your data

ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Copilot and Grok all have one thing in common: Not how deep they bury their subscription cancellation options into the settings menu, but how they all use consumer conversations to train their models. Unless you opt out, that is.

Doing so takes about a minute per service and, because personalization and memory are managed by separate settings, it shouldn't have any impact on your day-to-day use. There is one platform that's an exception to this: Meta. US users have no option to opt out of training and since December last year, the company has used Meta AI chats for ad targeting, also without a way to decline.

Opting out of having your data used for model training doesn't apply retrospectively, meaning your old chats can still be used. Doing so also doesn't delete any of your data, which is subject to each platform's policies on data retention.