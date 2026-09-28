Where to find YouTube's autoplay settings and how to turn it off and on

One of the most annoying things about life online these days is autoplay. From ads that play audio on websites to previews on Netflix, videos that begin unprompted are, more often than not, a scourge.

YouTube isn't immune from this issue. The Google-owned platform has determined that, after we watch a video that we have actively chosen, we want to see something else we had no hand in picking. YouTube chooses the follow-up videos that play automatically based on your viewing history, so there's a decent chance that you'll be interested in watching what the feature bubbles up.

And if you're using YouTube videos as background noise, you might be totally cool with autoplay. That's great if it works for you! However, it's okay just to stop playing videos after we've seen the ones we actually want to watch, YouTube. Really, it's fine.

It's not exactly a secret as to why autoplay is enabled on YouTube by default (at least for adult users). The more videos that the service shows you, the more ads it can run and the more it can pad parent company Alphabet's bottom line.

However, you can simply say no to autoplay in just a few steps. I did it years ago and have never regretted that decision. If you prefer to let videos autoplay, we'll show you how to keep that setting on too.