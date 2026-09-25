Apple's HomePod mini 2 will reportedly come in new colors, but feature a similar design

It's been around six years since Apple has released a proper refresh of its HomePod mini smart speaker. Reports have indicated that the company is planning on launching an updated model this fall, likely to coincide with the official launch of the Siri AI assistant. We finally have some likely images of the speakers, according to MacRumors.

The publication dug up information on the device and clear pictures of the new speaker in all of its various colors while digging through Apple's own code. To that end, the HomePod mini 2 will reportedly come in green, pink, light blue, white and black. The original speaker is available in yellow, orange, blue, white and midnight black. The overall design looks relatively unchanged.

Exclusive: First Look at HomePod Mini 2 in Three New Colors https://t.co/QLwz3hHubL pic.twitter.com/jJsOnYKr43 — MacRumors.com (@MacRumors) September 25, 2026

Apple's code indicates a release in the near future. This tracks with reports that both an upgraded HomePod mini and a new Apple TV streaming box would launch later this year.

We don't have any other details about the speaker, including price and specs. It'll probably include a new chip, but that's speculation given the presumed integration with Siri AI and the fact that the original speaker is six years old.

The original HomePod mini came out in October 2020 and cost $99, before Apple raised the price to $129. There hasn't been an actual hardware refresh since that time, but the company did release a new colorway in July 2024.

There's also a rumor floating around that Apple is working on some kind of smart home hub that is being completely designed around Siri AI. Reporting has indicated that it'll look sort of like a sliced-in-half HomePod mini, with a small display.