Minecraft is getting a new dimension called The Sift in 2027

Minecraft is ending its more-than-decade-long drought of new dimensions by introducing The Sift to its Java and Bedrock Editions in 2027. As announced during the Minecraft Live event, the new dimension will be the first in more than 15 years, following the introduction of The End dimension with the 1.0 release in late 2011.

Mojang Studios didn't reveal much about The Sift, but said that some of the new areas will include the Meadows and the Carapace. In an X post, Xbox CEO Asha Sharma showed off a teaser video of The Sift dimension and a new mob found within. According to Xbox, the upcoming dimension will have new mobs that can be companions or threats, but only said that there will be "new rules to learn," when it comes to gameplay changes.

Today at Minecraft LIVE: Dungeons II, our first new dimension in more than 14 years, new ways for creators to build, Minecraft on Nintendo Switch 2, and more. More than 300,000 people play Minecraft for the first time on an average day. After 17+ years and 425M+ copies sold, I... pic.twitter.com/fdhkwuh258 — ASHA (@asha_shar) September 26, 2026

For those eager for a more detailed look at The Sift, it will be found in Minecraft Dungeons 2, the studio's sequel to its dungeon crawler spinoff which will release on September 29. It may be a long wait until The Sift is available in Minecraft's Java and Bedrock versions, but Mojang Studios reiterated that the game will be arriving on Nintendo's Switch 2 on October 27.