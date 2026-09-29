Expensive Ethernet cables aren't a guarantee of higher speeds: Here's why

The speed you actually see is limited by the slowest link in the chain. It may be your internet plan, the Ethernet port on the router or switch, the network adapter in your PC or console, the cable itself or the distance of the run (on longer runs).

Although Cat5e is often associated with Gigabit Ethernet, it can do more than that. The Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) has issued guidance on running 2.5Gbps and 5Gbps Ethernet over existing Cat5e and Cat6 cabling, and Cat6 can support 10Gbps over shorter distances. TIA guidance referenced by Fluke Networks says 10Gbps should operate over Cat6 up to 37 meters and between 37 and 55 meters depending on interference from nearby cables. If you do require 10Gbps over the full 100-meter run, Cat6A is the cleaner choice.

Then there's Cat8, because apparently networking needed a boss level. It is capable of 25Gbps and 40Gbps, is shielded by design and achieves these speeds over a maximum channel length of 30 meters. It was designed for data-center connections, which should give you some idea of how much it's needed in most living rooms.

Cat7 complicates the naming ladder even more. It is recognized under ISO standards, while TIA decided not to include Category 7 in its North American cabling standard. So a higher category number is not a very good shopping strategy.