Cat7 vs. Cat6 Ethernet cable: Which is better for your home network?

Cat6 is rated to 250 MHz. Cat7 adds more shielding and takes the frequency rating up a notch to 600 MHz, with foil around each twisted pair and an outer shield to minimize crosstalk and electromagnetic interference. It was mainly developed to enable 10 Gigabit Ethernet over 100 meters. That sounds impressive, but it also needs some context.

A Category 7/Class F installation is not just a Cat6 network with a more expensive cable installed. Cat7 can use RJ45-compatible GG45 connectors or TERA connectors, and the entire cabling channel has to meet the appropriate specification. Just connecting an affordable cable that is labeled "Cat7" to the same RJ45 ports you've always used does not automatically make everything around it Cat7.

Cat6 has more breathing room than its 1Gbps reputation would have you believe, too. TIA guidance says 10GBASE-T should be able to operate over Cat6 channels up to 37 meters (approximately 121 feet). From 37 to 55 meters (approximately 121 to 180 feet), performance depends on factors like interference between adjacent cables. That's enough distance for plenty of home installations.

However, Cat7's shielding may still be useful in electrically noisy environments. Most homes simply aren't networking inside a factory.