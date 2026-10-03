10 Handy Ways To Reuse Your Old Android Phone

An old Android phone doesn't have to become junk just because it's not fast enough, supported enough or convenient enough to be your everyday phone anymore. Even an older device can still have a perfectly good camera, GPS receiver, display, speakers, sensors and Wi-Fi connection.

One way to repurpose your old phone is to give it a single specific job. It could become a kitchen display, hiking GPS, retro gaming handheld or one of several other useful devices around the house.

A factory reset is the way to go if you want it to be a true dedicated gadget. Back up your photos and other important data beforehand since a reset erases all data on the phone. Once that's done, your device is one step closer to its second life.