How IMAX Dome theaters offer a different experience to regular IMAX

IMAX advertises itself as the "world's most immersive movie experience," but with roughly five kinds of systems using varying technological setups, it offers different levels of immersion to movie lovers depending on which IMAX-branded theater they enter.

As we learned with the IMAX 70mm release of The Odyssey, film nerds take their viewing experiences quite seriously, some traveling to other cities or states to see the film in its peak version. The recent IMAX hype surrounding The Odyssey has brought the company's various formats to the fore, but one lesser-known format of IMAX viewing is the IMAX Dome. Readers of a certain age may recall field trips to science museums and other educational centers that showed films in "OMNIMAX." Today, the system is more widely known as IMAX Dome, having been renamed in the 1990s, though some institutions still refer to it as OMNIMAX, including the Saint Louis Science Center. So what really is an IMAX Dome theater, what is it like to see a film in one, and where can you find them?