The reason why prebuilt PCs might be a better buy in 2026
For the first time in quite a while, a prebuilt PC can save you money over creating your own rig.
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This is painful to write as someone who's been building their own gaming PCs for decades. Still, there's no denying that corporations' seemingly unquenchable thirst to build so many AI data centers has made PC component prices shoot through the roof. That means we're in an era where it's prohibitively expensive to build a gaming rig. Though prebuilt PCs aren't exactly cheap either, they are probably a better value prospect right now.
If you have the time and inclination, putting together a gaming rig is the best. But provided you're not one of the many folks who panic-bought PCs to avoid RAMageddon, prebuilt machines are currently going to be kinder on your wallet than a custom built system. Let's look at the benefits of prebuilt PCs, discuss the pros and cons of the custom-built route and also guide you through what kind of gaming rig you can get for the $2,000 price point.
Are prebuilt PCs worth it in 2026?
From a pure value standpoint, prebuilt PCs are currently more enticing than they have been for years. Finding an affordable GPU during the great memory shortage of 2026 is a seriously daunting prospect. Sky-high RAM and storage costs also mean assembling your own PC comes at an enormous hit to your bank balance. If you have still-capable parts you can reuse, the cost of a new build becomes more manageable, but that isn't the case for everyone.
Most likely, building a PC will be prohibitively expensive for some time to come. Market experts don't think the RAM shortage is going to end anytime soon. I've been building PCs for over 20 years, and even I wouldn't recommend putting together your own rig in the current climate. I picked up my RTX 5090 for a "mere" $2,700 shortly after the current fastest consumer GPU on the planet launched in 2025. As I'm writing this, that same card is listed on Amazon for a ludicrous $11,565 — or maybe a $7,000 offering is more your speed. Ouch.
For another comparison: the most expensive model of RTX 5080 on Amazon is around $2,150. Shop around a little, however, and you can find a complete RTX 5080 build with an i9-13900K CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD for $2,899.
You should note the prices of the components you're looking at, add them up and compare them to the price of a prebuilt model you have your eye on. Many stores that sell ready-built PCs (such as Costco and Sam's Club) feature regular deals that can bring even more savings.
Custom vs. prebuilt gaming PCs: pros and cons
This primarily boils down to time and effort. If you want to have complete control over every component that goes into your rig, are willing to investigate the Blue Screen of Death that will likely occur when first booting a freshly-made PC and don't mind getting your hands dirty when applying thermal paste, by all means assemble your dream gaming machine.
Building your own rig can be immensely satisfying, and it's not terribly hard to do. Do your research and have some YouTube tutorials on hand, and you'll find building a PC isn't that different from snapping Lego bricks together (albeit extremely techy and expensive bricks). Assembling a gaming rig also takes patience, with some and trial and error, so it's wise to avoid the custom-built route if you're short-tempered.
As for prebuilt PCs, the main attraction is convenience. Buy one from a reliable outlet, and it will work out of the box without issue. Purchasing a prebuilt PC also means your rig and all its components are covered under one warranty, which isn't the case with custom builds. There are other minor niceties with not ordering everything piecemeal: there's no dealing with mail-in rebates, waiting for one part to come back in stock or having to make sure all your parts fit together. Windows will be ready to go, too.
Manufacturers typically buy parts in bulk, which can result in savings for you. OEMs haven't quite yet passed on the rising costs of prebuilt models to consumers, but that won't last forever. The only real downsides are that you won't have control over every part that goes into your PC, meaning a prebuilt system can be harder to upgrade than one you've assembled yourself. If possible, buy a machine that uses standard parts that will be easy to swap later.
Is a $2,000 gaming PC worth it?
This is an arbitrary number. You could set your budget as low as the entry-level $1,049 Valve Steam Machine or go the "spared no expense" John Hammond route and put together a $7k 5090 rig. $2,000 seems like a reasonably fair price point for a system that should comfortably crush a $900 PS5 Pro, though. As for whether such a gaming PC is "worth it", that's down to your personal preference.
If you have your heart set on a system that can handle 1440p/120 fps gameplay or 4K/60 fps action (as long as you lower settings for the latter), a capable $2,000 rig should be doable. I've had good experiences with the AMD Ryzen 7 9700X CPU in a previous build, which is currently available for under $350. On the GPU front, we still rate the Red Side's Radeon RX 9070 XT GPU highly, which can be found for between $700-$800.
With that remaining $850-ish after you've handled the CPU/GPU pairing, you should be able to buy a decent case, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SDD, PSU, motherboard, case and accompanying fans for under the $2k mark. Of course, that's assuming a minimum of 1440p is your requirement. Provided you're happy to game at 1080p, you should be able to assemble a PS5-beating gaming PC for well under that figure.