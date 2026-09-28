SpaceX's latest Starship mission reached low-Earth orbit

For its 14th flight, SpaceX's Starship powered by its Super Heavy megarocket has entered low-Earth orbit for the first time. SpaceX kicked off this major undertaking early Monday morning but had to deal with some hiccups on the way, including losing one of its six Raptor engines. Ultimately, SpaceX decided to push on with the mission and successfully reached orbit albeit with some compromise.

SpaceX originally planned to have Starship orbit Earth six times over a span of nearly 10 hours for the Flight 14 mission. With one of the engines offline, the plan changed to only spend approximately three hours in orbit before reentering the Earth's atmosphere and landing in the Pacific Ocean. As part of the same mission, SpaceX managed to deploy 26 of its Starlink V3 satellites into orbit. SpaceX said that its Starlink team has made contact with all newly-deployed 26 satellites in orbit, which will eventually be used to improve Internet speeds for customers. While previous Starship missions also carried several V3 satellites, they only remained in suborbital space and served as test flights to see if the new satellites would connect to the existing Starlink constellation.

While Starship's flight 14 marked a major milestone of reaching orbit, the mission also served as a test of the reusability of its Super Heavy rocket. After providing the necessary boost to Starship, Super Heavy landed in the Gulf of Mexico, where it will eventually be retrieved, but not by a launch tower's "chopsticks" as previously demonstrated.