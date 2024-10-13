SpaceX successfully catches Super Heavy booster after launching Starship’s fifth flight
It’s a huge milestone in SpaceX’s plans to make Starship and the Super Heavy rocket a fully reusable system.
SpaceX’s Super Heavy booster successfully returned to the pad after liftoff to be caught by the launch tower’s mechanical arms in an incredible feat Sunday morning. The milestone came during the fifth flight of the company’s Starship, and is a huge step for the rocket’s planned reusability. Starship launched at about 8:25AM ET from SpaceX’s Texas Starbase.
Mechazilla has caught the Super Heavy booster! pic.twitter.com/6R5YatSVJX
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 13, 2024