How to get your money's worth from Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
If you don't value day-one releases or the other perks on offer, Ultimate might not be the tier for you.
Many avid gamers rely on Xbox Game Pass to maximize play time on the platform, but after Microsoft rolled out a number of changes to the subscription service over the past year, offerings at different tiers vary widely.
Game Pass has four main tiers of subscriptions, which give users access to libraries of games for unlimited play. Those are Xbox Game Pass Essential ($9.99 per month), Xbox Game Pass Premium ($14.99 per month), PC Game Pass ($13.99 per month) and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate ($22.99 per month).
In 2026, users saw the prices for subscriptions fluctuate and the access to cloud gaming change. Keeping up with these new prices and features can be confusing, and each tier has pros and cons — especially given the new streaming limits. If you are a heavy gamer and want to commit to the highest tier, here is how to get your money's worth from Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
A year of pricing changes for Xbox Game Pass
Microsoft aggressively raised prices of Xbox Game Pass options in 2025, increasing Game Pass Ultimate to its all-time peak at $29.99 per month. In April 2026, it walked back that move after backlash, reducing it to $22.99 per month. All Xbox Game Pass subscription tiers are billed monthly — there is no one-year subscription for Xbox Game Pass, or price-saving hacks to lower your bills.
To offset the newly-lowered subscription cost, Microsoft is removing unlimited streaming and capping Ultimate members at 15 hours of cloud playtime per month, starting in November. Downloading and playing games on the device itself remains unlimited, but for gamers who like to dabble in a wide variety of titles without downloading will be most heavily affected by the new structure. Additionally, Xbox is limiting day-one titles on lower tiers of its subscription model, including Call of Duty, which will no longer be available on the first day of release. With streaming now capped and prices still higher than they were two years ago, Ultimate subscribers have more reason to be deliberate about how they use it.
Is Ultimate worth it for you?
With fluctuating prices, some Xbox fans have wondered if the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is still worthwhile. That depends largely on what kind of gamer you are and what titles you value. All tiers of Game Pass offer exclusive in-game benefits, like rare weapons or booster packs depending on the game, but some top-tier perks are reserved for Ultimate. Fortnite players with Ultimate subscriptions, for example, receive the Fortnite Crew Pack monthly – including instant access to the premium Battle Pass, OG Pass, LEGO Pass, Music Pass, and Rocket Pass Premium. In addition, Xbox will automatically give those users 1,000 V-Bucks per month. If you like older games, Ultimate offers more than 50 titles from major gaming franchises through its Ubisoft+ classics collection.
And if you value day-one releases, stick with Ultimate: other tiers have to wait up to a year to play new releases. Ultimate also offers more than 500 games in its library compared to just 200 on Premium, and has a higher cloud playtime limit of 15 hours per month compared to 10 hours per month on Premium.
Leveraging your Game Pass subscription for maximum benefit
So you've decided to pay for the highest-tier subscription on Xbox — how can you make the most of it? For one, Fortnite players should be sure to claim the Crew Pack and V-Bucks every month. And to avoid getting blocked by the new streaming limits, download your favorite games and reserve cloud hours for trying out new titles.
To make the most out of the top-tier subscription, take advantage of subscriber-exclusive discounts offered from Xbox, which can give you up to 30 percent off select games and add-ons from the store. Ultimate subscribers also get 4 times more points when buying games and add-ons, and 10% back in points on eligible games. In the end, Ultimate pays off for gamers who play often, locally, and remember to claim perks.