Many avid gamers rely on Xbox Game Pass to maximize play time on the platform, but after Microsoft rolled out a number of changes to the subscription service over the past year, offerings at different tiers vary widely.

Game Pass has four main tiers of subscriptions, which give users access to libraries of games for unlimited play. Those are Xbox Game Pass Essential ($9.99 per month), Xbox Game Pass Premium ($14.99 per month), PC Game Pass ($13.99 per month) and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate ($22.99 per month).

In 2026, users saw the prices for subscriptions fluctuate and the access to cloud gaming change. Keeping up with these new prices and features can be confusing, and each tier has pros and cons — especially given the new streaming limits. If you are a heavy gamer and want to commit to the highest tier, here is how to get your money's worth from Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.