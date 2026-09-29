Opera for Android now comes with a free eSIM and 3GB of data

The Opera web browser app for Android now comes with a free eSIM and 3GB of 5G data. This provides mobile connectivity in many spots throughout the world, making it a great solution for travelers who don't want to constantly fiddle with stuff every time their passport gets stamped. That's because the digital SIM card is built directly into the browser, so folks can connect to a local network abroad without having to swap out a finicky plastic doodad.

Despite being embedded into the browser, Opera's eSIM provides internet access to the entire phone, so users can keep using apps without roaming fees. All of the settings, however, are accessed via the browser app.

There are a couple of caveats. First of all, 3GB of data can get used up fairly quickly, especially when lounging on a train watching YouTube. The free data also expires three days after being activated, and trips abroad tend to last longer than that. Opera wants people to buy more data, of course, so there are several paid plans available for when that 3GB runs out.

On the plus side, there's no commitment. Opera says that users don't even have to enter payment information to get the eSIM and the 3GB of data. That comes later, after it runs out. The eSIM never has to be digitally switched, as the same one works in 47 countries throughout the world. This includes places like Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore, among others.

Though the eSIM can be used in many locations throughout the world, the 3GB of data is only available to people based in the US, UK, Germany, France, UAE, Brazil, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Poland. Additional data plans come in 3GB, 5GB and 10GB variants. Prices vary depending on the destination.

As previously suggested, this product is only available for Android 10 and newer. It also requires an eSIM-compatible phone that's not carrier-locked. Engadget reached out to Opera to ask if it was coming to iOS and a company representative said it has nothing to share at this time.

The Opera mobile browser is fairly handy, as it also includes a VPN. The company has been busy updating the software with new features lately, like a hub for soccer fans. The platform also recently introduced Neon, an AI-driven agentic browser.