Apple's new iPhone and iPad security feature can protect you from scammers

Apple has delivered a great new security feature with iOS 27 and iPadOS 27, though it's not one that made headlines. Called Impersonation Risk Detection, it analyzes device behavior in real-time to flag active social engineering scams — the kind that trick you into handing over access yourself, even when your passwords and two-factor codes are working as intended.

It runs entirely on-device, so Apple never sees your photos, texts or any other personal content. When a supported app requests a risk assessment, it receives a label with none of the underlying data behind that determination. This is an opt-in feature, making it a complementary tool to all the other steps you take to be safe online.

Security features like two-factor authentication are great, but Impersonation Risk Detection is built for a different kind of danger. Social engineering scams don't force their way through your defenses, but rather convince you to open the door yourself. From old-school callers posing as your bank to texts that look like a fraud alert, they all create a sense of urgency that tries to short-circuit your protections. When you're opening the door yourself, no two-factor code can flag the problem. But this feature (hopefully) can.