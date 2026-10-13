Framework Laptop 12 (2026 upgrade) review: Intel's Core Series 3 fixes a key flaw

For years, the PC industry has been content dumping out leftover crap for the education and budget markets. It amuses me to think that both Framework and Apple both looked at the low end of the market and became outraged as to what they saw. The Framework Laptop 12 was one approach to tackling the issue, producing a sturdy, repairable and upgradeable machine. The MacBook Neo was the other, and while it was neither sturdy, repairable or upgradeable, it matched the 12 in the fact it was made by people who cared. Two companies, with a focus on real engineering, both trying to tackle the issue of access at the very bottom of the market.

Both, of course, were also blighted by the financial crunch caused by the AI bubble over the last few years. The Framework 12 was clearly a few hundred dollars pricier than its makers intended and the MacBook Neo contended with a price bump shortly after its debut. This is an industry wide malaise — look at the grief Valve's endured with its hardware pricing this year — and one that nudges both machines out of the markets they were conceived for.

The lowest-spec pre-built Framework 12, for instance, with a Core 3 304, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD and four USB-C Expansion Cards costs $799. Boost that to a Core 5 320, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and Windows 11 Home, and that figure leaps to $1,199. You can't actually get the same spec that I'm testing — but if you want the Core 7 350, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD and Windows 11 Pro, you'll be handing over $1,549. It's worth noting you can shave $100 from the price of a Framework machine if you opt for Fedora Linux instead of Windows. And I'm actually curious if, given the age we live in, there's a cohort of people who are seriously considering making the switch to escape Windows.

Over on the other side of the fence, the base MacBook Neo costs $699, but for that you get a far weaker machine. macOS has plenty of benefits in terms of RAM and power efficiency, but it's not going to be able to tackle the more muscular jobs, especially not with an A18 Pro with just 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. And it can't be upgraded, leaving you at Apple's "mercy" if anything breaks. It's one of the best low-end machines on the market, but comes with its own suite of caveats.