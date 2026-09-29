How to prepare your Samsung Galaxy for the One UI 9 update

For starters, you want to make sure your phone is eligible for the update in the first place; if you have at least an S23 series phone, or a Z Flip or Z Fold no older than the 5 models, you're good to go for when the full One UI 9 update arrives. The full stable update has only just started rolling out on the S26 series, and may take some time to reach the wider ecosystem. To check if the update is available, go Settings > Software Update > Check for updates (if your device hasn't already made you aware of an available update). You can also go from Software Update to Download and install to schedule the update to download automatically at a later time, such as when your device is charging.

Don't jump straight to updating before taking a few precautions, though. The update will take up about 4GB of space, so you'll want to free up that much storage with some wiggle room to boot. Moreover, you'll want to make sure you're topped up on battery before updating — and, if you're scheduling the update, that your phone has enough charge and a Wi-Fi connection during the update time. Additionally, if you're worried about anything going wrong during the update, make sure your important files are backed up physically or on the Cloud.