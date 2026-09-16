Samsung brings One UI 9 to the rest of the Galaxy S26 series

Samsung is expanding One UI 9 to more Galaxy devices after the latest version of the user interface debuted on the company's most recent foldables. A bit over a month after the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Fold 8 and Flip 8 began shipping, Samsung is bringing One UI 9 to the Galaxy S26, S26+ and S26 Ultra starting today. It's also available on the Galaxy S26 FE, which arrived this month.

As such, more folks who prefer slate-style smartphones will be able to use features like My FanCam. This can automatically crop any video you've shot to focus on one person, even as they move around. So, if you're at a concert, you can shoot the whole band in a wide frame and My FanCam will take care of cropping the video to your fave member in your preferred aspect ratio.

One UI 9 features a bunch of other AI-powered features. Now Brief has new generative and editable cards with the idea of giving you more control of what you see in your daily summaries. Samsung says Now Nudge can pull in personal context from across the Galaxy ecosystem and offer suggestions, such as making it a cinch for you to pull reservation details into a text conversation.

Interpreter has a new Thread View that's designed to help folks better keep tabs on translated conversations by making it easier to look back at what was said earlier. Translations in Conversation Mode are said to be faster as well. On a similar note, Voice Recorder offers summaries in a more structured and clearer format, including headings and tables, Samsung says.

A useful-sounding update to Document Scan is said to make it easier to capture curved book pages and those with folded corners without having to tinker too much with manual adjustments. One UI 9 also includes Security Brief (which offers malware alerts and flags other security issues) and Privacy Alerts, while it expands scam call detection to Japan, Canada and India.