Neurable launches its newest brain-scanning headphones

In 2024, brain-scanning specialist Neurable teamed up with fancy audio brand Master & Dynamic to launch the MW75 Neuro. It was a pair of high-end headphones equipped with an EEG to help wearers better understand how their mind worked. The partnership would launch a lighter unit, the Neuro LT, addressing user concerns around weight, shortly after. But in 2026, Neurable is launching its (technically) third pair of premium cans, this time without any outside help.

Like its predecessors, Neurable One is designed to keep track of your focus levels through your working day. Activate the EEG first thing, and the unit will monitor your brain waves and attention to identify when you're at your very best. Moreover, it'll tell you when your focus begins to wane and advise you to take a break so you don't pointlessly deplete your energy reserves. You'll also be told what your Alpha Peak Frequency is, which can be used as a broader cognition metric.

As well as recommendations on when to take a break, you'll get plenty of metrics the likes of which are found in every other wearable. But, rather than this being about your energy level or fitness, it's your brain age, the speed of your mental processing and the effects of good or bad sleep on your function the next day. Neurable also has a partnership with HyperX which I experienced back in January, where achieving a better state of calm improved my accuracy in a FPS.

Of course, none of this would be useful if the Neurable One sucked as a pair of headphones, but the company says you should be happy there, too. Its equipped with 40mm beryllium drivers and six microphones for ANC, as well as ambient passthrough. Its battery will pump tunes to your ears for 22 hours on a charge, with that figure sliced in half to 12 when the EEG is active. Which should be more than enough to get you, and your brain, through a full working day.

Neurable One is available to buy today, and is priced at $499.