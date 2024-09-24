Neurable's brainwave-tracking Master & Dynamic headphones tell you when to take a break

“It’s the most powerful wearable tracking the most important organ in your body.”

Dr. Ramses Alcaide is explaining the electroencephalography (EEG) technology that his company Neurable uses to track activity with its brain-computer interface (BCI). Alcaide is the CEO and co-founder, and notes that a huge problem with EEG sensors is that they are often affixed to bulky, awkward-looking headsets — not exactly something you want to wear out in public. And to him, that’s why the technology hasn’t yet “created the type of impact that they could [on] the world.” Sure, we’ve seen a variety of headbands over the last decade, but those add an additional device to your bag. Alcaide argues there’s a better way to use EEG tech that’s even less intrusive.

Neurable began at the University of Michigan in 2011 where its technology was initially created. The overall platform is an AI system that combines filtering to increase and boost the signal of brain data. The company spun out in 2015 and has been working to bring its EEG-powered tech to “smaller everyday devices,” as Alcaide describes them.

“[It] took a lot of time, but what we’ve been able to do is take what was traditionally these large systems and bring it down to everyday devices using AI,” he says.

Devices like headphones, earbuds, helmets, AR glasses and more can be equipped with EEG sensors so that they can track neurodegenerative diseases and neurodivergence based on brain activity. For example, the ability to track Alzheimer's or ADHD before a person knows they even have it is part of the plan for Neurable. Right now though, the company’s first step is one of those “everyday wearables” that can track decreases in focus to create what Alcaide calls “good wellness hygiene.”

Billy Steele for Engadget

The company’s first device is the MW75 Neuro: a set of headphones built in collaboration with Master & Dynamic. Based on the existing MW75, this version has dry fabric EEG sensors in the ear pads, sending 12 EEG channels to the Neurable app for the software to do its AI analysis and signal processing. The app then interprets the data “with high confidence” and “lab-level accuracy,” according to the company.

The Neurable app is where all the data is displayed for the MW75 Neuro. First, it essentially gamifies mental hygiene with focus tracking. You earn points for high (2), medium (2) and low (1) focus levels, accumulating points throughout the day. You’re then able to view comparisons week-to-week as well as individual session summaries with attention span graphs. During these periods, the system can prompt you to take a break when focus decreases, which Neurable says this should help with burnout to some degree. Of course, “burnout” isn’t something that’s easy to quantify, or even tangibly measure, since there’s more than your focus or attention at play.

The MW75 Neuro isn’t just meant to keep you working. The company says monitoring your focus levels can assist you with gaming, meditation, reading and even decision-making. Noise cancellation can block out distractions during periods when you need to be locked in, which doesn’t only apply to the office. Neurable says no matter the activity, its app provides the data necessary to recognize your performance over time and identity when you need to take breaks or maybe find a different environment in order to be productive.

“This is just scratching the iceberg,” Alcaide explains. “We're not claiming or diagnosing everything, [but] it really shows you a glimpse of the future that these everyday wearables can deliver on.”

Billy Steele for Engadget

Of course, the MW75 Neuro is a set of noise-canceling headphones, which means you’ll get a host of audio features on top of the fancy brain tech. Master & Dynamic CEO Jonathan Levine told me that this version of the headphones has an identical industrial design to the regular MW75. 40mm Beryllium drivers carry M&D’s trademark warm sound profile and four microphones are employed for active noise cancellation (ANC) and calls. There are still a host of sound modes and you can customize the EQ and more inside the M&D Connect app.

Besides the ear pads, there are some other changes on the MW75 Neuro. Neurable’s version supports Adaptive Transparency mode for starters, but the key difference is inside. The electronics were completely redesigned to add EEG processors that power the AI tech, including an ARM Cortex chip. Since the sensor-packed cushions on this model are fabric instead of leather, Levine says the variation does change the sound profile slightly. And during my testing I noticed that they aren’t quite as comfortable as those on the original model either. If you pre-order from Master & Dynamic, the company will throw in non-EEG leather ear pads for free.

There’s a big hit to battery life, too. Neurable says the MW75 Neuro offers 10 hours of EEG tracking on a charge (8 hours with ANC on), compared to up to 28 hours with ANC on the regular version. I don’t think you’re going to use Neurable’s features for more than a few hours at a time, but you should know they do impact longevity.

Once you start a focus session, a timer begins in the app and continues until you turn it off. There’s a button up top if you need to take a break, otherwise the headphones continue tracking your brainwaves until you tell them to stop. There’s also an indicator on the timer screen to let you know if the sensors are properly connected. A reliable connection ensures optimal EEG signal quality during the session.

Neurable

During my tests, I used the MW75 Neuro to track short focus sessions. It’s nice that the whole system runs in the background without any distractions – other than the break suggestions. Of course, you’ll have to think back to remember if any dips lined up when you look at the graph, but I felt like the app’s prompts to take a break were well-timed and probably overdue. The software can give you voice or push notifications (or both), and the app provides a separate 10-minute timer for the so-called Brain Breaks.

I don’t have any lab-grade tech to thoroughly evaluate what Neurable is doing on these headphones from a tracking standpoint. And I’ll admit that my short time with the MW75 Neuro isn’t enough time to fully evaluate their utility. But, I can begin to see how they could help over time, especially for those of us who are incentivized by streaks and daily scores. I found it interesting to see how much time I spent in high and medium focus, as well as trying to recall if a text or Slack message may have caused me to stumble during a session.

Neurable is actually working to help with that common distraction. The company is allowing developers to build apps for the MW75 Neuro, including one in the works that will automatically pause Spotify when you lose focus. To help with messages, the company is working on a chat integration that allows you to respond with head movements while remaining in the productivity zone. Alcaide argues that 90 percent of text messages can be responded to in a simple manner with a response created by ChatGPT, so the headphones’ accelerometer can be used to detect a nod or shake for automatic replies. This goes beyond what Apple is doing with Siri Interactions on AirPods since it helps facilitate an appropriate response.

“When the iPhone came out, a touchscreen was the interface,” he continues. “For [Neurable], it’s going to be the neural interface and the accelerometer. It’s going to enable us to do a lot of the same things we do with our phone with our everyday wearable.”

The MW75 Neuro is available for pre-order today in the US in silver, onyx, navy and olive color options for $699. Neurable plans to make the headphones available in Europe and the UK in 2025 for €729 / ₤629. That’s a lot for a set of headphones, but the regular MW75 is $599, so there’s only a $100 premium for Neurable’s tech.