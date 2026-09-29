The AI industry wants models to assist in legal battles, but will they help?

The Ontario Law Society found last December that Mazaheri had used an earlier version of Grok to draft a factum (a written legal argument) for a client's appeal. This, tribunal documents say, produced fabricated citations and invented legal principles. A costs decision issued back in June ordered Mazaheri to pay $31,150, with the adjudicators noting that an LLM "does not appreciate nuance or exercise judgment or use a moral compass," and is "strongly predisposed to giving an answer — any answer — rather than admitting ignorance." Adjudicators described his AI-generated materials as "gibberish."

Sullivan & Cromwell, the white-shoe law firm that's one of the highest-grossing in the United States and pays its brand-new, first-year attorneys a $225,000 base salary, is among the guilty. It filed an emergency letter with the Southern District of New York in April after a bankruptcy motion it submitted to Chief Judge Martin Glenn was found to contain 42 AI-generated fabrications. In Canadian courts alone, reported cases involving fabricated citations rose from just seven in 2024 to 86 in 2025, with 39 more in the first quarter of 2026.

Before any major AI company had released a specific legal tool, DoNotPay dropped plans in early 2023 to have an AI "robot lawyer" argue a case in court after state bar associations threatened criminal prosecution.