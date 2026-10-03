Is a Nintendo 3DS still worth buying in 2026?

One of the biggest drawbacks of getting a 3DS in 2026 is price. Perhaps it was the market predicting consumers wanting a Nintendo Switch 2 alternative, or it had just been long enough since the device's discontinuation for nostalgia to kick in. Whatever the reason, the 3DS line is currently selling for significantly more than it did at launch. You used to be able to find a used 3DS for around $100; now, it's not uncommon for a refurbished one at GameStop to sell for $250 — and it's even higher for an XL.

Compared to a refurbished original Nintendo Switch, which currently sells for about $180, the newer console is the better deal. Depending on what you're looking for in a device, you might be better off just getting a Switch 1 (or saving for a Switch 2). Some 3DS titles can also be played on the Switch via ports or remakes, so which ones is right for you partially hinges on what you want to play.

For the absolute lowest cost, it's also worth considering an alternative from a company like Anbernic, which produces DS-esque portable emulators for just $95. These are limited to DS and earlier emulation (not 3DS), but are a good option for catching up on older portable libraries.

The one-two punch of the 2023 3DS eShop shutdown and 2024 shuttering of its online servers have left the device in a rough spot. You lose out on fun multiplayer sessions and the absolute icon that was Miiverse. While the beloved StreetPass still works since it doesn't rely on Nintendo servers, it isn't much use without other 3DS users nearby.

Plus, you're relegated to looking for physical copies of games you want to play. Though some 3DS games can still be found for a fairly reasonable price, others like the Yokai Watch series and Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King sell for significantly more than they did at launch.