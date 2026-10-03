Is a Nintendo 3DS still worth buying in 2026?
The 3DS is no longer supported, but it has an excellent game library and offers true portability.
Portable gaming has become increasingly on-par with home console-level pricing, particularly in the wake of the RAM shortage. At the beginning of September, the Nintendo Switch 2 saw a price increase from $450 to $500. Though still not as expensive as other handhelds like the Steam Deck or Xbox Ally, this makes it a harder sell for anyone who'd been eyeing the Nintendo device.
This pricing trend might make you wonder if it's worth looking back to the past for a better option. If you're already a Nintendo fan who was considering the Switch 2, viewing the Nintendo 3DS as a potential alternative makes a lot of sense. I've recently picked my old 3DS XL up again and have found a slew of value even so many years into its lifespan. But if you're purchasing one for the first time, there are definitely cons worth considering, too.
Cons of a 3DS in 2026
One of the biggest drawbacks of getting a 3DS in 2026 is price. Perhaps it was the market predicting consumers wanting a Nintendo Switch 2 alternative, or it had just been long enough since the device's discontinuation for nostalgia to kick in. Whatever the reason, the 3DS line is currently selling for significantly more than it did at launch. You used to be able to find a used 3DS for around $100; now, it's not uncommon for a refurbished one at GameStop to sell for $250 — and it's even higher for an XL.
Compared to a refurbished original Nintendo Switch, which currently sells for about $180, the newer console is the better deal. Depending on what you're looking for in a device, you might be better off just getting a Switch 1 (or saving for a Switch 2). Some 3DS titles can also be played on the Switch via ports or remakes, so which ones is right for you partially hinges on what you want to play.
For the absolute lowest cost, it's also worth considering an alternative from a company like Anbernic, which produces DS-esque portable emulators for just $95. These are limited to DS and earlier emulation (not 3DS), but are a good option for catching up on older portable libraries.
The one-two punch of the 2023 3DS eShop shutdown and 2024 shuttering of its online servers have left the device in a rough spot. You lose out on fun multiplayer sessions and the absolute icon that was Miiverse. While the beloved StreetPass still works since it doesn't rely on Nintendo servers, it isn't much use without other 3DS users nearby.
Plus, you're relegated to looking for physical copies of games you want to play. Though some 3DS games can still be found for a fairly reasonable price, others like the Yokai Watch series and Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King sell for significantly more than they did at launch.
Pros of a 3DS in 2026
The 3DS is arguably the most portable mainstream gaming device since the original DS. Yes, the Nintendo Switch line and newcomers like the Xbox ROG Ally are portable, but they're not "slide into a pocket or purse" levels of compact. As someone who travels a lot on the subway, being able to pop my 3DS into my jacket pocket instead of necessitating a tote or backpack has done wonders for my spine. It's not only hugely portable, but very durable as well. The clamshell design is like built-in armor, and if maintenance is required, basic fixes like replacing the circle pad or shell can be done easily.
Though the eShop and online services may be gone, there are promising community-driven fixes for both. Pretendo is a long-standing project that aims to replace the servers for both the Wii U and 3DS, and though not all games are up and running yet with the service, it's a promising alternative. It requires modding to use, but the 3DS is one of the most easily moddable consoles, requiring nothing more than an SD card to do so. In the same vein, modding can allow you to access a load of games — 3DS or otherwise — using emulation software. That makes the lack of an eShop much less pressing.
This doesn't mean you'll be able to get the latest Switch games to run on your 3DS, but if you're just looking for a nostalgic catalog, it can be a solid option. Not only is the emulated library a blast from the past, so is the interface of the 3DS itself. Unlike current-day consoles, it's solely designed for gaming, and has that classic Nintendo charm. There are no distracting notifications or ads, making the 3DS perfect for anyone who wants to unplug from everything but the game itself.