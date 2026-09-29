OpenAI Dev Day 2026: Live updates on the latest ChatGPT and Codex announcements

CEO Sam Altman is expected to take the stage today.

By Igor Bonifacic  and Devindra Hardawar
Sam Altman speaking onstage at Dev Day 2026. Screenshot
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All eyes are on OpenAI today as the company prepares to host its annual developer conference. Typically, these sort of events can be boring affairs, especially when an AI lab is involved, but OpenAI is not your average company and recent industry developments have been anything but normal.

Unless you been living under a rock, you probably saw OpenAI recently disclose that its models had hacked LLM database Hugging Face. The company later admitted that its systems were involved in several other incidents where they bypassed their sandbox restrictions, including one that saw the company's autonomous agents target a US Securities and Exchange Commission website. On Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported that OpenAI had cancelled the release of GPT-6.1 Astra over deceptive behavior.

All of that brings us to today, with the company's DevDay event scheduled to kick off at 1PM ET/10AM PT. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is expected to take the stage, alongside other company executives. The event will offer our best indication yet of how seriously OpenAI is taking the safety concerns about its technology, and whether the company plans to actually "pace" its advancements, like Altman said it was considering to do. We'll be liveblogging the company's presentation today right here, so stick around for all the news as they drop.

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  • Igor Bonifacic

    And that's it, folks. Thanks so much for joining us. And thank you to Cherlynn and Devindra for helping liveblog today's event. 

  • Devindra Hardawar

    Altman chafes at the idea of AI being a new industrial revolution, even though all of the tools he's debuted is about pushing productivity to new heights.   

  • Devindra Hardawar

    Every time I watch an OpenAI event, I'm struck by how it seems like a copy of a copy of older tech events. It's polished, clean and oh-so-soulless.

  • Cherlynn Low
  • Igor Bonifacic

    And the crowd goes wild for a limited edition ModRetro Chromatic OpenAI is giving to attendees. 

  • Devindra Hardawar

    "Here's to you, the builders, with this engine of copyright theft!"

  • Igor Bonifacic

    This does feel quite tone deaf, but then this is OpenAI we're talking about.

  • Cherlynn Low

    Can I take a moment to recognize our comments section and user "Canadish" who said this: "Dot release – and the crowd goes mild." I laughed.

  • Devindra Hardawar

    The momentum generation? ChatGPT, get me a barf bag.

  • Igor Bonifacic

    Altman is starting to wrap up, with a showcase of people who make OpenAI optimistic about the future of AI. 

  • Devindra Hardawar

    Automatic plugin recommendations sounds very similar to sponsored sites on Google, or products on Amazon. 

  • Cherlynn Low
  • Igor Bonifacic

    We're talking about plugins now, which is about as exciting as you expect. However, one nifty addition is that ChatGPT can discover plugins during conversations. 

  • Devindra Hardawar

    Altman is reiterating the stat that 1.2 billion people now use ChatGPT every week. 

  • Igor Bonifacic

    Sam is now back to talk about Sign in with ChatGPT, which allows users to connect their OpenAI account to apps like Notion, and use their ChatGPT allowances there.

  • Devindra Hardawar

    That quack sounds more like a bark, come on AI.

  • Igor Bonifacic

    Hugging Face sent a pretty cute-looking robot to OpenAI for today's presentation. Now we're waiting to see if Codex can make the robot quack. 

  • Cherlynn Low
  • Igor Bonifacic

    Huet asks Codex to rewrite the flight journal app he vibe coded in Rust. With the entire platform being on the cloud, the task can run in the background.  

  • Devindra Hardawar

    Their friends at Hugging Face — who they hacked earlier this year — gave OpenAI a cute robot to show off.

  • Devindra Hardawar

    But they're still partners when it comes to using ChatGPT in Apple Intelligence. A twisted web!

  • Igor Bonifacic

    I'll mention here Apple has accused OpenAI of illegally poaching some of its employees. 

  • Devindra Hardawar

    Yep, an emulated Duo. The idea of developing apps for that thing is more interesting than anything OpenAI has showed off today!

  • Igor Bonifacic

    I was just about to say. Talk about an ad for Apple products. 

  • Cherlynn Low

    Is that a virtual iPhone Duo?

  • Cherlynn Low
  • Igor Bonifacic

    Even the music sounds Star Wars-coded, haha. 

  • Devindra Hardawar

    We're seeing Codex create a 3D space game using assets that feel very Star Wars influenced. Don't forget, folks, these models don't actually have new ideas!

  • Igor Bonifacic

    Huet got Codex to create a raffle app that selected six DevDay attendees and awarded them tickets to next year's event. Whether the six people the app picked are real we may never know. 

  • Devindra Hardawar

    It's funny how many of these demos end up feeling like Apple ads. I'm surprised OpenAI isn't trying to cover up the Apple logos on their systems.

  • Igor Bonifacic

    Voice mode fails Huet again, and he's forced to write directly in the CLI. 

  • Igor Bonifacic

    You know this demo is about to get real as Huet takes off his aviators. 

  • Igor Bonifacic

    "Why don't we do something more risky now?" says Huet. I'm not sure that's the way to go Romain! 

  • Devindra Hardawar

    I live for these moments of demos failing.

  • Cherlynn Low

    "Voice chat couldn't start"

  • Igor Bonifacic

    Voice chat is also not working for Huet. 

  • Igor Bonifacic

    Haha, we get another hiccup, with Romain Huet's Dot interrupting him as he speaks to the audience. 

  • Devindra Hardawar

    Oh they're right on the water, no wonder Holly Li had a life vest on.

  • Igor Bonifacic

    We're getting another demo now. 

  • Devindra Hardawar

    They're previewing OpenAI Private Intelligence today, a way to have its AI tools keep your data private. Again, it's funny to see this after so many of its agents went completely rogue this year. I can only imagine ChaptGPT and all of OpenAI's tools are making IT admins sweat around the world.

  • Cherlynn Low
  • Igor Bonifacic

    Anyway, Altman is back on stage just in time to announce that the company's Codex coding app now runs fully on the cloud, meaning you don't need to have your computer open for it to work.

  • Devindra Hardawar

    The use of the term harness in AI is so interesting. Generally, we think of using harnesses to restrain animals and things we can't fully control. Now, we have to think about harnessing our computers from going rogue! What an age to be alive.

  • Igor Bonifacic

    Patwardhan says OpenAI's models have helped solve mathematical questions that were open for a decades, a claim that has come under a lot of scrutiny recently after the company was accused of plagiarism. 

  • Cherlynn Low
  • Igor Bonifacic

    Patwardhan says OpenAI used its own models to improve the harness for its agents. 

  • Devindra Hardawar

    Tejal Patwardhan joins the stage to talk about OpenAI's research models.

  • Devindra Hardawar

    "Frontier AI in every category" – Including hacking the most government websites!

  • Igor Bonifacic

    Dev, OpenAI seems to disagree because they just announced a new $500 per month Pro tier 😅

  • Devindra Hardawar

    The more I see these token-hungry tools, the more I'm convinced the real future of AI is small local models.

  • Cherlynn Low
  • Igor Bonifacic

    GPT-6.1 Sol will soon offer a new Ultrafast speed setting that will allow the model to output 300 tokens per second. 

  • Cherlynn Low
  • Devindra Hardawar

    OpenAI is launching "Ultrafast," a new mode to chew up your tokens 8x faster!

  • Igor Bonifacic

    Next up, we got GPT-6.1 Sol. As I mentioned at the top, the Wall Street Journal reported yesterday that OpenAI cancelled a new version of its frontier Astra model. 

  • Devindra Hardawar

    Instant clap for a new version number.

  • Cherlynn Low

    When he said "conversions" before correcting himself to "conversations" I think it was definitely a teleprompter misread. Holly Li definitely struggled to read, too, as they seemed to wait for sentences to appear before speaking.

  • Devindra Hardawar

    Holly Li was also struggling, but her life vest kept her afloat.

  • Igor Bonifacic

    Are you sure it's the teleprompter or is it just Sam being his awkward, people-pleasing self? 

  • Devindra Hardawar

    I miss the presenter who was dressed for a mass flood.

  • Igor Bonifacic

    Sam Altman is back on stage. He mentions conversations you have with your Dot in ChatGPT don't count against your ChatGPT usage limits. 

  • Cherlynn Low

    The teleprompter struggle on this presentation is real...

  • Devindra Hardawar

    And yes Igor, that's the downside of these tools. It's a productivity spiral, not always for the best!

  • Devindra Hardawar

    Looking forward to offloading all of my Slack requests, now that's an idea.

  • Cherlynn Low
  • Igor Bonifacic

    I know OpenAI is pitching this as a time-saving tool, but I imagine what Dots and other AI agents will do is just create the expectation that people will be faster and more productive. 

  • Igor Bonifacic

    Any who, now we see a demo of the Dot integrating context from other apps. There's integration with Slack, allowing you to forward threads to your Dot to delegate tasks. 

  • Cherlynn Low
  • Devindra Hardawar

    There's a reason Apple has completely moved away from live demos, there's always room for failure. At the very least, this event (and Meta's Connect conference) are notable for actually being live.

  • Igor Bonifacic

    I suppose this highlights how these AI demos often aren't as compelling in practice as they are conceptually.  

  • Igor Bonifacic

    An OpenAI employee is using an agent they've named Dottie to prepare the app for launch. Dots can use OpenAI's voice model to converse with the agent and, wouldn't you know, the demo runs into a hitch. It takes a long time for Dottie to respond to the employee's request. 

  • Devindra Hardawar

    First failed live demo of the day — you had one job, Dottie!

  • Igor Bonifacic

    Now we're getting a demo of Dots involving a fictional music app. 

  • Igor Bonifacic

    Now we're shifting to Space, which looks like a projects hub for collaborative work that involves your colleagues and any Dots you and your team might be using. 

  • Devindra Hardawar

    It's funny how much time and energy Altman and OpenAI are spending on just recreating old computing paradigms in the age of AI. ChatGPT Space is just an AI-heavy shared doc platform like Google Docs.

  • Igor Bonifacic

    Altman says Dots will be available to select users starting today. Pro and Business Premium subscribers will get access to one free Dot, with the option to pay for more. 

  • Devindra Hardawar

    "Hold on, I'm on the phone with my Dot."

  • Igor Bonifacic

    He also claims you can use these agents for difficult, long-horizon tasks. For instance, a developer could ask one to move an app off an API that's about to be deprecated. 

  • Devindra Hardawar

    Dot can help with "small things" like plane tickets. Because that's definitely the sort of low-stake task you want to offload to untested AI. 

  • Igor Bonifacic

    Altman claims Dots have helped reclaim his attention and use his phone less.  

  • Igor Bonifacic

    It seems like you'll be able to name and customize your Dot, which I'm sure will be great for safety. 

  • Devindra Hardawar

    How can you be mad when it's an adorable blob leaking your private information?

  • Cherlynn Low
  • Devindra Hardawar

    The lessons all these companies have learned is that you need to make your agentic AI solutions cute. 

  • Igor Bonifacic

    Altman is introducing a new product OpenAI calls Dots. He describes them as always-on, proactive agents. 

  • Devindra Hardawar

    "Think about that AI from the future that you imagined." I'm not sure you really want that, Sam!

  • Igor Bonifacic

    A graphic behind Altman indicates ChatGPT now has 1.2 billion weekly users.

  • Igor Bonifacic

    And we're live with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman taking the stage first. 

  • Devindra Hardawar

    I'd love to know how commenters are actually using agentic solutions. That feels more and more like a buzzword to me from all of these tech companies. At the very least, it seems like something only the most hardcore users would actually want, not consumers like Meta is targeting with Muse.

  • Igor Bonifacic

    If nothing else, this countdown has some cutesy graphics.

  • Igor Bonifacic

    I am excited! And, yes, you and Polish have hit the nail on the head. Enshitification comes for all platforms :'( 

  • Devindra Hardawar

    Hey folks, I'll be joining this liveblog too! Eager to see what other rogue AI attacks OpenAI announces :)

  • Cherlynn Low

    Anyway, just four minutes till things kick off here. Igor, are you excited? 

  • Cherlynn Low

    Polish has replied in the comments section with a meaty response.

    "What I see happening here is essentially the idea that they will distill or degrade models to the point of being barely useful for the power and hobbiest users with lower and lower allowances under the subscription models in an effort to push those users toward the API. This is for a number of reasons but first and foremost is they are taking the uber model of bait and switch. But more opaque in what their offerings even were. This is going to become a luxury and they are fighting like mad to now put up guardrails to cement their positions and eliminate open source competition so their IPOs take off and they capture the market. The issue for them is they are doing this prior to market capture. This is a bad look for oAI and anyone who is paying attention sees the anti-consumer practice laid bare with the 200x bait and switch and wording changes in "what the plan buys"."

    Isn't there a term for this, where something is made worse to sell you the "better" product..? 

  • Cherlynn Low

    I think the Anthropic fans are here! Commenter Canadish said "Prepare to be underwhlemed. Anthropic has eaten OpenAI's lunch with their IPO info." 

    The generative AI and LLM landscape today is certainly quite different than it was just three years ago. Igor, I feel like you've told me a lot about Anthropic vs OpenAI before.

  • Cherlynn Low

    User BlueBazooka left us this astute observation: "Anthropic is wiping the floor with OpenAI right now in coding, so considering this is a "Dev Day", they really need to release something that developers want to use." 

    BlueBazooka, are you a developer yourself? What would be something developers would want to use? I agree with you, I just don't have enough experience coding with AI (am one of those early 2000s hand code types myself).

  • Igor Bonifacic

    Great question, Cherlynn. I think Polish is correct. I get the sense the existing subscriber models aren't working for AI companies, and we might see a change in the company's offerings there.   

  • Cherlynn Low

    The music and pre-stream title animations have begun.

  • Cherlynn Low

    By the way, if any of you would like to watch along for yourselves, you can do so on OpenAI's livestream. It should start in just under 15 minutes, so now's the time to grab a snack!

  • Cherlynn Low

    Apparently my guess was right, and our readers certainly seem interested in what OpenAI will have to say today. Commenter "Polish" said below: 

    "If the tibo's tweets are any indication – the consumer is about to be sore when this is done. Poorer and sore. Goodbye oAI codex pro 5x hello Claude code. Competition is the only way – and strong antitrust law which under this administration – doubtful."

    Igor, any thoughts?

  • Cherlynn Low

    The thing I'm most keen to learn about from OpenAI in general would be any sort of hardware. I'm not personally very interested in news about iterative model updates, for example. Whenever the rumored "humanlike" ring-shaped smart speaker launches, it would catch my eye. Today, though, doesn't seem likely to be the day for this device. 

  • Igor Bonifacic

    As I mentioned in the preamble, this is an important event for OpenAI, though likely not for the reasons the company had hoped for. The lab's recent failures to contain its AI agents has sent ripples through the AI industry. We'll see if it says anything about those incidents when Sam Altman and company take the stage in less than an hour.    

  • Igor Bonifacic

    Hi all, thanks for joining us today. I'll be leading the liveblog. I'm joined by Engadget Senior Editor Devindra Hardawar. Dev, how are you doing this fine morning?

  • Cherlynn Low

    Hello everyone! Welcome to our liveblog of the upcoming OpenAI Dev Day. We haven't liveblogged an OpenAI developer day yet, but given all the interest around the company and generative AI, we thought our readers would be keen to get the latest news out of this event.

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