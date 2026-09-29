All eyes are on OpenAI today as the company prepares to host its annual developer conference. Typically, these sort of events can be boring affairs, especially when an AI lab is involved, but OpenAI is not your average company and recent industry developments have been anything but normal.

Unless you been living under a rock, you probably saw OpenAI recently disclose that its models had hacked LLM database Hugging Face. The company later admitted that its systems were involved in several other incidents where they bypassed their sandbox restrictions, including one that saw the company's autonomous agents target a US Securities and Exchange Commission website. On Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported that OpenAI had cancelled the release of GPT-6.1 Astra over deceptive behavior.

All of that brings us to today, with the company's DevDay event scheduled to kick off at 1PM ET/10AM PT. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is expected to take the stage, alongside other company executives. The event will offer our best indication yet of how seriously OpenAI is taking the safety concerns about its technology, and whether the company plans to actually "pace" its advancements, like Altman said it was considering to do. We'll be liveblogging the company's presentation today right here, so stick around for all the news as they drop.