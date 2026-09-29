OpenAI adds $500(!) Pro subscription, nerfs its existing $200 tier

Announced during the company's DevDay event today, OpenAI's new Pro 500 plan offers OpenAI's highest usage allowance and comes with access to its new "Ultrafast" feature — it also costs $500 per month. At the end of 2024, OpenAI became the first AI lab to introduce a $200 Pro plan. Nearly every other provider, including Anthropic and Perplexity, later announced their own $200 tiers, so it's possible other competitors will follow suit.

"Ultrafast is our premium speed tier for workloads where speed matters most," the company explains. With the feature enabled, OpenAI's Codex and Work apps will generate up to 300 tokens per second, making them capable of writing code and carrying out other tasks faster. The Ultrafast speed tier is also available to API users.

At the same time, OpenAI is also making its existing $200 Pro plan less appealing. In Codex and Work, $200 Pro subscribers will see their included usage decrease from 20x of what the company offers to Plus users, down to 10x of that same allowance. In ChatGPT, meanwhile, GPT-6 Pro message caps will decrease from 200 to 100 per week. According to the company, existing subscribers will keep their current limits for a time, and will later receive a one-time credit to help them make the most of their new reduced allowances.

All Pro subscribers will get a single Dot, the name OpenAI is giving to its new personal AI agents. Additionally, any conversations you have with your Dot won't count toward your ChatGPT usage limit. The company is partnering with 16 companies, including Notion and Cognition, to let Plus and Pro customers run OpenAI models in those services by using the new "Sign in with ChatGPT" option. No need to firstset up an API key.

OpenAI

OpenAI today also announced GPT-6.1 Sol. The company says the new model offers nearly the same performance of its current frontier system, GPT-6.0 Astra, in areas like coding and computer use, while costing one fifth of the price. OpenAI claims the new model is also safer to use. "GPT-6.1 Sol is more transparent about its limitations and more reliable at respecting user intent and safety constraints," the company says. "In challenging evaluations, it shows lower failure rates than GPT-6 Sol on transparency about broken search tools, respecting explicit restrictions, and avoiding unauthorized outcomes during agentic tasks."

Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise and Education users can start using GPT-6.1 Sol in Codex and Work starting today, with availability in ChatGPT to follow at a later date.