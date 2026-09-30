Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra review: The apex Android tablet

There's no getting around the feeling that a tablet with a giant 14.6-inch OLED display is kind of absurd. However, the S12 Ultra's super thin (5.1mm) and light (just 692 grams) design makes its chassis feel even more ridiculous, but in the best way possible. Samsung's aluminum frame is surprisingly strong, only allowing a hint of flex even when you really try to bend it. Its bezels are nice and slim while still giving you just enough room to hold it without accidentally tapping its screen.

Then there's the display, which is the centerpiece of the entire device. It's big, it's bright and it's dazzlingly colorful. It also has a peak brightness of 1,600 nits and a 120Hz variable refresh rate to help make games and apps look super smooth, plus an under-display fingerprint reader for quick and easy biometric authentication. The one quirk to the S12's design is that its bezels are so thin that there's a small bump out where the tablet's selfie cam lives.

My main gripe with the S12 Ultra is that for something meant to be a laptop replacement, it could use some more ports. The only one you get is a single USB-C jack. On phones, device makers have long said that there simply isn't enough room inside to have more, but on a gadget this big, even with its supreme slimness, another USB-C slot or a microSD card reader would go a long way towards making this feel more like a proper productivity machine.