Apple updates Final Cut Camera to support the iPhone 18 Pro's variable aperture

Apple touted the capabilities of the iPhone 18 Pro's variable aperture when it announced the phone earlier this month, so it's only natural it would eventually update all its apps to support it. The company has announced a new update to Final Cut Camera to take advantage of its adjustable aperture and the phone's new camera settings, and it's bringing a collection of new features to Creator Studio apps for subscribers and non-subscribers alike.

Alongside supporting the phone's new hardware, Final Cut Camera has been redesigned to accommodate all the new camera settings the company now surfaces on its Pro phones. The app makes it easier to access things like ISO and white balance, and just as simple to clear the screen and see the viewfinder with a two-finger tap. Because Final Cut Camera also lets you control your iPhone with Final Cut Pro remotely, all the same settings, including aperture adjustments, can be made from a nearby iPad or Mac, too. When you need to edit your footage, both Final Cut Pro and Motion now support editing the depth of field and focus points of videos shot on iPhone 18 Pro.

Apple is also rolling out a collection of updates to Pages, Keynote, Numbers, Freeform and Pixelmator Pro for Creator Studio subscribers. In Pages, Keynote, Numbers and Pixelmator Pro, subscribers can access new templates and themes to start from. In the case of Keynote, the app is also gaining the ability to automatically generate images that match the content of a presentation slide. For the subscription-only iPad version of Pixelmator Pro, Apple is also porting over the Select and Mask tools from the Mac version of the app.

Many of Apple's Creator Studio apps are also receiving new features non-subscribers can access:

Pages, Numbers, Keynote and Freeform now let you request access to view or edit a shared file.

Pages' Screen View option can optimize document content for "reading and focused writing."

Numbers now supports new "trigonometry, statistics and logic functions."

Freeform boards automatically adapt to whether your device is in dark mode.

Freeform boards can be organized into collections.

Freeform fully supports Apple Intelligence's Writing Tools for editing and generating text.

All of these updates are rolling out to Apple's apps today, though some features require specific hardware or a subscription. For example, Final Cut Camera's new camera settings require an iPhone 18 Pro, while Pixelmator Pro's new templates require a $13-per-month Creator Studio subscription to access.