Sony implements a lottery system to deal with the PS5 Pro shortage in Japan

PlayStation gamers in Japan will have to prove that they're actually playing on the system and possibly enter a lottery to be able to get a PS5 Pro. Sony Japan has announced that anybody who wants to purchase a PS5 Pro in the country will have to meet a number of conditions. First, they must be playing with a Sony account registered in Japan, which they'll also have to use to purchase the Pro console. They must be signed into their account and have played a minimum of 60 hours on either a PS5 or a PS4, or on both, between September 27, 2024 and September 27, 2026.

If, and only if they meet those conditions can they submit an application to purchase the console starting on October 7. Eligible applicants who get approved for purchase can buy a unit starting on October 26 until November 2. Sony will implement a lottery system if it receives more applications than the number of units it has in stock. The system could prevent scalpers from getting their hands on units to resell and prevent foreigners from buying units in Japan during their visit.

in the US, the PS5 Pro has been unavailable for purchase at major retailers for a while now, as the company faces a stock shortage. Like the rest of the industry, Sony is dealing with component supply constraints, which it believes will continue through early 2027. Despite the PS5 Pro's $150 price hike, there's a high demand for the PS5 Pro, especially after GTA VI was officially announced. The game is PS5 Pro Enhanced, which means it can take advantage of the console's more advanced hardware for better performance and graphics.